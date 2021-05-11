Growing Pains in Panama

For most Americans, the Panama story began and ended with Noriega. It is an impression reinforced by our press, which has largely ignored Panama since American troops pulled back in mid-February. Noriega-centrism has also been promoted by the Bush administration, and by Panama’s new government. For years Noriega’s opponents titillated reporters with sensational (and difficult to prove) tales of the general’s perversions and powers. Within days of the invasion, the U.S. Southern Command was running guided tours of Noriega’s house, with its pornography, its “witch house,” its Nazi paraphernalia, its 110 pounds of cocaine (which turned out to be tamale flour). The hype was intentional. If Noriega was really satanic, the invasion looked reasonable, looked even like the “Just Cause” that the White House spin doctors called it. Never mind that his sins were rather banal, by the standards of drug lords and tinhorn despots; or that the dispatch of 25,000 U. S. soldiers to oust Noriega is evidence of his opponents’ political weakness and of Washington’s diplomatic incompetence.

John Dinges and Frederick Kempe trace Noriega’s rise to power and crime, and his rise and fall in the favor of the United States. Both their books more than make the case for Noriega as satan, eagerly detailing his public and private crimes and America’s complicity in both. Kempe and Dinges say little, unfortunately, about the society in which most of their villain’s crimes were committed. What is it about Panama that allowed this monster to rise so high and stay for so long? They never ask the question. Still, even the half of the story that they do tell is fascinating. Although neither book has come up with the smoking gun that conclusively links George Bush to the Iran-contra scandal, there is still plenty of embarrassment to go around.

As early as the summer of 1960, an American intelligence agent cabled Washington that a recent recruit, a cadet named Manuel Noriega, had been arrested for beating and raping a prostitute. Noriega stayed on the roster. In exchange for spending money, Noriega was reporting to the Castro-obsessed Americans on the leftist inclinations of his instructors and fellow students at the Peruvian military academy.