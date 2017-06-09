Trump’s War on Oversight

The CIA has also been operating without an inspector general for more than two years—another vacancy that could have far-reaching consequences. Without a top watchdog in place, for example, it would be far easier for Trump to make good on his promises to reinstate torture. (“Would I approve waterboarding?” he told a cheering crowd on the campaign trail. “You bet your ass I would, in a heartbeat.”) To make matters worse, the president has repeatedly threatened to prosecute leakers who reveal damning information about his administration, making it less likely that government employees will come forward to report wrongdoing in the first place—especially in the intelligence agencies, where there are few avenues for protected disclosures. “When there aren’t safe channels for whistle-blowers internally, they end up going public,” says Brian. “Edward Snowden is the perfect example of that phenomenon.”

If the government were fully staffed with inspectors general, Trump himself would likely come under even greater scrutiny. Democrats in Congress have already asked the current inspectors general to look into the president’s threats against whistle-blowers, as well as his overseas business holdings and the government lease he was granted to turn the Old Post Office Pavilion on Pennsylvania Avenue into Trump International Hotel. Representative Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut, has even called for a new inspector general to be installed within the White House. “We have never seen such a level of collusion and corruption in the highest levels of our government,” DeLauro said recently. “Not even with Watergate in the Nixon administration or the Teapot Dome scandal in the Harding administration.”

Arthur Schlesinger, the Harvard historian, observed that major scandals wash over Washington every 50 years. The last was in 1973, when Watergate shattered the public’s trust in the executive branch. If the pattern Schlesinger identified holds, the next wave of corruption is fast approaching, and Trump’s undermining of the inspectors general will only hasten its arrival. “The Trump administration has created an environment that demonstrates that they don’t really care about ethics,” says Wonderlich. “And as we all know from experience, this is the kind of environment where waste and corruption flourish.”