Trump’s War on Oversight

Trump isn’t the first president to push back against the independence and power of the inspectors general. Jimmy Carter imposed several federal hiring freezes, which limited oversight work. Ronald Reagan, on his first day in office, summarily fired 16 inspectors general he inherited from his predecessor. (Two months later, however, he reinstated five and promised to nominate replacements for the rest quickly.) Barack Obama left inspector general seats vacant for months and even years on end, setting a dangerous precedent for Trump.

Departments without inspectors general—from the CIA and NSA to Defense and Interior—have harbored some of the biggest scandals in history.

Under Obama, in fact, many offices were overseen by acting inspectors or deputies—underlings whose temporary status made them vulnerable to pressure from above. “They become politically cautious, afraid of sticking their neck out in any way that might be seen as controversial,” Brian says. “That creates a kind of chilling effect.” Had there been a permanent inspector general at the State Department, for example, Hillary Clinton might have been barred from using a private email server. But Obama left the position vacant for Clinton’s entire tenure.

What makes the situation even worse under Trump—beyond his inability to tolerate criticism of any sort—is his penchant for turning public institutions into private piggy banks for his friends and allies. At the Department of the Interior, for example, the president is working to open up wide swaths of federal land to drilling and mining. It falls to the department’s inspector general to police these government leases, ensuring that the energy industry doesn’t profit unduly at taxpayer expense. As recently as 2008, the inspector general at Interior discovered officials in the Minerals Management Service steering lucrative contracts to favored oil and gas companies, which showered them with gifts: free golf trips, lavish ski vacations, tickets to Colorado Rockies games. Government bureaucrats were buying and selling cocaine in the office; one official, while running the Denver office, allegedly coerced two female subordinates into having sex with him.

Back then, Interior had a permanent inspector general who uncovered the abuse and presented his findings to Congress. But today, even as Trump readies himself to hand out new government leases, the post has been sitting vacant for more than eight years. And the recent hiring freeze implemented by Trump has crippled the office even further. In March, the inspector general’s office warned the House Oversight Committee that greater oversight on everything from cybersecurity to fraud in oil and gas royalties is “simply not possible at our current levels.”

The CIA has also been operating without an inspector general for more than two years—another vacancy that could have far-reaching consequences. Without a top watchdog in place, for example, it would be far easier for Trump to make good on his promises to reinstate torture. (“Would I approve waterboarding?” he told a cheering crowd on the campaign trail. “You bet your ass I would, in a heartbeat.”) To make matters worse, the president has repeatedly threatened to prosecute leakers who reveal damning information about his administration, making it less likely that government employees will come forward to report wrongdoing in the first place—especially in the intelligence agencies, where there are few avenues for protected disclosures. “When there aren’t safe channels for whistle-blowers internally, they end up going public,” says Brian. “Edward Snowden is the perfect example of that phenomenon.”