Trail of Fears

Donald Trump’s stunning decision to fire FBI Director James Comey brought inevitable comparisons to the “Saturday Night Massacre,” that evening in October 1973 when President Richard Nixon, enmeshed in the throes of Watergate, ordered independent special prosecutor Archibald Cox fired, and then accepted the resignations of both Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus when they refused to carry out his instructions. With Nixon (and future Trump) henchman Roger Stone unavailable, Solicitor General Robert Bork was carted over to the White House by limousine to do Nixon’s wet work. But it was too late. The White House tapes that Nixon was trying to keep Cox from hearing would out, and the damning evidence on them would force the president from office.

Beyond the mechanics of the Saturday Night Massacre, though, is what Watergate tells us about what America was and is, then and now. The prevailing goal for congressional Democrats, over the nearly ten months it would take to expose Nixon’s crimes and drive him from office, was to bring the people with them. Their mantra, coined by Peter Rodino of the House Judiciary Committee, was simple: Impeachment “has to come out of the middle.” That is, Nixon would only be impelled to step down if enough moderate Republicans could be persuaded to support it. The articles of impeachment, when they came, were drawn up not by the committee’s liberals but by three conservative Democrats and four moderate Republicans. In the end, a remarkable seven out of 17 Republicans on the committee voted to impeach Nixon.