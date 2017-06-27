After his noncompete expired, Brûlé assembled a few wealthy investors for Monocle, “a briefing on global affairs, business, culture & design,” according to its cover slogan for the first hundred issues. In some ways, the timing did not seem opportune: The first issue appeared in February 2007—on the eve of the financial crisis, and at the start of a sharp decline in the fortunes of print media. But Monocle performed a crucial function for the wealthy and those who market to them: Its content provided the global elite with a fresh definition of luxury and a renewed sense of confidence in the material rewards of the economic system that had just failed. A recurring column in the magazine analyzes a world leader’s personal style, and each year Monocle prints a Quality of Life Survey that suggests which city you might move to if you could move anywhere. (Tokyo was the 2016 winner. The same city also won in 2015. In 2014, it placed second.) Monocle gave its readers—and those who aspire to be like them—a way to define themselves and recognize each other, making Brûlé’s company an influential, if unlikely, force in publishing.

Monocle hasn’t just given globalized capitalism a hip aesthetic; it has also operated skillfully as a business in the many markets it both covers and covets. In the magazine, it’s next to impossible to discern what space is paid for as advertising and what is not. In the March 2017 redesign issue, for instance, there are “collaboration” ad packages with the nations of both Thailand and Portugal; each package appears next to unpaid Monocle editorial content about said countries. These are less evenhanded appraisals than buoyant travel guides to new resorts, museums, and shopping districts—the flows of creative capital, broadly speaking, that one might experience while doing business in such places.

This murkiness stems directly from Monocle’s business structure. Under an umbrella entity incorporated in Switzerland called Winkorp, Brûlé’s ad agency, Winkreative, sells creative services to companies that also often buy ads in Monocle. Both firms share a London headquarters that Brûlé, a Japanophile, has branded Midori House. The model is similar to that of the T Brand Studio at The New York Times, The Washington Post’s Brand Studio, and other recent in-house creative agencies developed by legacy media brands. Winkreative, which predates them by a decade, must inspire jealousy both for its financial success and for its weak business-editorial divide.