The Rise of the Thought Leader

A similar effect is at work in the university. As the governing boards of universities become increasingly dominated by bankers, hedge fund managers, and real estate developers, long-standing academic prohibitions against industry-influenced research have been swept aside. Even prestigious universities now open their doors to industry-intertwined research: At the University of California, Berkeley, for example, research sponsored by BP produced the widely reported conclusion that the Deepwater Horizon oil spill hadn’t been as bad as everyone thought. As the historian Philip Mirowski details in Science-Mart: Privatizing American Science, universities have eagerly taken up the research-and-development operations of corporations, which no longer deem it cost-effective to do their research in-house. And because they are subject to competitive pressure, corporations are far less likely to invest in basic research, which leads to major scientific breakthroughs, than in applied research, which makes them money faster.

Corporate sponsors, in turn, have grown bolder, pressuring scientists to steer their research away from conclusions that might threaten profits, and working to discredit those who insist on following the facts where they lead, particularly in climate science. This is to say nothing of the corporate money pouring into universities—even the most elite ones—to fund propagandistic courses on the virtues of capitalism and research on the flaws of the welfare state. As Michael Massing reported in The New York Review of Books last year, Columbia University’s Teachers College accepted a multimillion-dollar grant to produce a high school curriculum on “the fiscal challenges that face the nation”—code for “why we need to cut entitlements”—while the financial services company BB&T has donated to dozens of colleges to promote the “moral foundations of capitalism” and the thought of Ayn Rand.

The evidence in Drezner’s book contributes to a startling picture of a country in which the superrich actively seek to sabotage institutions that have formed the backbone of consensus and public trust for a large part of the twentieth century. Because their wealth comes largely from finance and is no longer attached to the country’s material infrastructure—they are not steel magnates or railroad barons—modern plutocrats no longer use their fortunes to secure a legacy of contributing to public needs. Instead they weaponize their wealth, with the aim of creating even more capital and remaking society according to their own, unrepresentative political beliefs. “Only 35 percent of wealthy Americans support spending what is necessary to ensure good public schools,” Drezner notes, “a sharp contrast to 87-percent support from the general public.” The wealthy also support cuts to government spending and social programs much more strongly than the rest of the public—which fits with their compulsion to spend millions on trying to buy academic legitimacy for unregulated capitalism.