Text Cloud Anthology

Afternoon alive angel Ali

Belted by birds

Blue boat of your body

Breaks in breath

Broken brother come in

dark disappear down

Don’t exist

The empty editor echoes

Eternal fast find me forgotten

The garden glass hasn’t heard yet

To hollow its horizon higher

Inside Kazim

Kazim knew

Learned light

Listened

Lived lost

Limited himself to matter

His memoir of morning

Mother mountain mouth

Never night this orifice open

Orating to ovation

Plucked pot pieces of plot

His prayer pulled quickly from rain

Recitation of rain rejoining the rocks

Rocks rushed to remembering the secret series

Of sun wonders, silence on the shore

Silence someone sounds

Speaking through stone

The sunset stringing us along

Students of the task that of thirst

A thousand trees to teach this trick to us

To understand the voice the verse the version of vanishing

That waits and wants and wonders

Wheel window wander

Yesterday you yearned in the yews

You know then who you were

Who you gathered yourself to be

Zamindar of zinnias

Zephyr through the zoo