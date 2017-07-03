Five Minutes of Family

Playas de Tijuana, a bustling Mexican beach town on the American border, has long been a place of reunion for immigrants and the families they left behind. In 1971, when Pat Nixon dedicated the Friendship Park there, the border wall was little more than a flimsy chain-link fence, and people could talk to their loved ones on the other side whenever they liked.



Today, the fence has been transformed into a hulking steel barricade, guarded by border patrol officers; reunions are limited to a handful of visiting hours on Saturdays and Sundays. Griselda San Martin, a Spanish photographer, has been documenting the park since 2013. She has watched a father sing to his young daughter through the wall, married couples pressed up against the metal slats, and children, now grown, filling their parents in on their own kids. “It’s surreal in a way,” San Martin says, “like visiting someone in prison.”

Gabriela Esparza was able to hug her mother for the first time in nine years.



Roughly once a year, the towering steel gates in the wall are thrown open for a ceremony organized by the Border Angels, a nonprofit group in San Diego. Five or six families are ushered into a large steel paddock—a kind of no-man’s-land between two nations—where they are permitted to embrace for a few minutes. Then they must part once again, the gates closing behind them. Last year, Gabriela Esparza was among the immigrants selected to reunite with her family. Only eight years old when she crossed the desert into the United States, she was able to hug her mother, Maria, who remains in Mexico, for the first time in nine years. “It’s the most intense thing I’ve photographed,” San Martin says. “A single moment of joy—but then it’s back to reality, because they are not together.