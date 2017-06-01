Donald Trump’s Moment of Truth Is Near

The answer, thankfully, is no. And the reason turns on both Comey’s own liberties and the peculiar nature of his interactions with the president. “Mueller blocking him would have been a clear indication he’s looking at obstruction,” former Justice Department spokesman Matthew Miller told me, “but the reverse is not necessarily true.”

We know from copious reporting that Comey has a story to tell and he wants to tell it, and there is a process of public accountability in Congress running parallel to the legal investigation Mueller is conducting. Mueller can work with congressional committees to reduce the chances that these parallel inquiries collide in ways that undermine the rule of law. But he can’t stop shared witnesses from testifying in public.



The question of how perilous Comey’s testimony is for Trump will turn on how much Comey says, what its content is, and how much of it is limited to what Trump and Comey discussed with each other. The Wall Street Journal, citing “a person familiar with the matter,” reported that Comey will testify that—as one of the aforementioned memos reportedly describes—Trump asked him to stop investigating Flynn.

It is possible, though unlikely in light of this and other reports, that Comey’s testimony will be legally exculpatory. If Comey believes Trump’s behavior, though wildly inappropriate, stemmed from arrogance and an amateurish understanding of the justice system rather than from any truly corrupt purpose, it would reduce public speculation that Trump committed obstruction.

But Trump can’t really take solace in anything short of that. If Comey is tight-lipped, Trump will have to wonder if it means Mueller has trained his sights on those issues. If Comey serves up a blistering indictment of Trump, the political damage will be obvious, without necessarily easing Trump’s legal jeopardy. (His public testimony in 2016—delivered via FBI lectern, congressional hearing, and unsolicited letters to Congress—very likely doomed Hillary Clinton’s campaign, notwithstanding the upshot of it all, which was that he didn’t think she should be prosecuted. Clinton’s wrongdoing—using a private email server to transmit State Department documents, some of which were later deemed classified—pales in comparison to the kinds of things Trump is reported to have done.)