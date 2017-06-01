Donald Trump’s Moment of Truth Is Near

But Trump can’t really take solace in anything short of that. If Comey is tight-lipped, Trump will have to wonder if it means Mueller has trained his sights on those issues. If Comey serves up a blistering indictment of Trump, the political damage will be obvious, without necessarily easing Trump’s legal jeopardy. (His public testimony in 2016—delivered via FBI lectern, congressional hearing, and unsolicited letters to Congress—very likely doomed Hillary Clinton’s campaign, notwithstanding the upshot of it all, which was that he didn’t think she should be prosecuted. Clinton’s wrongdoing—using a private email server to transmit State Department documents, some of which were later deemed classified—pales in comparison to the kinds of things Trump is reported to have done.)

Though witnesses are free to speak publicly, they can undermine investigations by furnishing clues about what and who is being investigated. That Comey sought Mueller’s sign-off is testament to the fact that investigators don’t love it when witnesses start talking to reporters. But to the extent that Comey’s testimony will focus on conversations he had with Trump, the circumstances of those conversations have already been reported. More to the point, Trump himself probably knows what Comey will say, whether he’s telling Congress in public or a grand jury in private.

Under the circumstances, Trump should be praying that at least some of the reports he’s disparaged as “fake news” turn out to be fake in reality, and not just in his brittle mind.