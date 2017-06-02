H.R. McMaster and the Foolish Trust in Trump’s “Generals”

One of the biggest casualties of Donald Trump’s presidency is the reputation of H.R. McMaster, who continues to hold the rank of three-star general while serving as the national security adviser. The Daily Beast reported Thursday that a “growing cadre of former military officers” who served with McMaster want him to retire, fearing he’s “tarnishing the military’s reputation” by serving as Trump’s “political shield.” “H.R. is being used here,” a former McMaster colleague told the Beast. “If he didn’t have three stars on his shoulder, he’d be useless to them. It’s the worst of all outcomes for him. He’s got this miserable interagency process and then gets trotted out to defend the most inane and corrupting things.”



McMaster joined the administration as a figure of genuine renown, a soldier-scholar who had authored a much admired book on the Vietnam War and led some of the most famous missions in the Gulf War and the Iraq War, where he was an innovator in counterinsurgency strategy and an architect of the successful troop surge in the last years of the Bush administration.

But in recent weeks, McMaster has taken on the role of the bodyguard, brandishing his reputation to defend the president’s most controversial actions. On May 15, when The Washington Post revealed that Trump had shared sensitive intelligence with the Russians, McMaster came out with a categorical denial, stating, “The story that came out tonight as reported is false.” McMaster later softened this statement until it amounted to a non-denial denial, one that challenged the “premise”of the Post report but didn’t contest the facts.

In a scathing critique of McMaster’s subservience to Trump, the venerable national security reporter Thomas Ricks argued in Politico, “I no longer believe in the ‘adults in the room’ theory of containing President Trump and the similarly erratic and ignorant people around him.... I don’t see McMaster improving Trump. Rather, what I have seen so far is Trump degrading McMaster. In fact, nothing seems to change Trump. He continues to stumble through his foreign policy—embracing autocrats, alienating allies and embarrassing Americans who understand that NATO has helped keep peace in Europe for more than 65 years.” Ricks called for McMaster to step down—“not just for his own good, but for the good of the country.”