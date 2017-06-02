H.R. McMaster and the Foolish Trust in Trump’s “Generals”

But in recent weeks, McMaster has taken on the role of the bodyguard, brandishing his reputation to defend the president’s most controversial actions. On May 15, when The Washington Post revealed that Trump had shared sensitive intelligence with the Russians, McMaster came out with a categorical denial, stating, “The story that came out tonight as reported is false.” McMaster later softened this statement until it amounted to a non-denial denial, one that challenged the “premise”of the Post report but didn’t contest the facts.

In a scathing critique of McMaster’s subservience to Trump, the venerable national security reporter Thomas Ricks argued in Politico, “I no longer believe in the ‘adults in the room’ theory of containing President Trump and the similarly erratic and ignorant people around him.... I don’t see McMaster improving Trump. Rather, what I have seen so far is Trump degrading McMaster. In fact, nothing seems to change Trump. He continues to stumble through his foreign policy—embracing autocrats, alienating allies and embarrassing Americans who understand that NATO has helped keep peace in Europe for more than 65 years.” Ricks called for McMaster to step down—“not just for his own good, but for the good of the country.”

McMaster’s services to Trump include not just protecting the president from scandal but providing an intellectual sheen for his foreign policy. In The Wall Street Journal this week, McMaster and Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, published an op-ed making the case for an “America First” foreign policy: