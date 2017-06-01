Trump says he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh,” which voted for Hillary and is suffering from climate change.

When President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he’s withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, his biggest applause line was a shot at the French capital:

Biggest applause line for @realDonaldTrump here in Rose Garden: "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 1, 2017

That was news to the Democrat actually elected to represent the city:

Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement @HillaryClinton https://t.co/cibJyT7MAK — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

As PennLive reported earlier on Thursday, climate change will bring more flooding and hotter days to Pennsylvania. “Longer frost-free growing seasons and higher concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide would increase yields for many crops during an average year,” the website reported. “But increasingly hot summers are likely to reduce yields of corn, Pennsylvania’s most important crop.” No wonder a poll last year found that 72 percent of Pittsburgh residents believe climate change is happening.