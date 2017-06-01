Trump says he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh,” which voted for Hillary and is suffering from climate change.

When President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he’s withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, his biggest applause line was a shot at the French capital:
That was news to the Democrat actually elected to represent the city:
As PennLive reported earlier on Thursday, climate change will bring more flooding and hotter days to Pennsylvania. “Longer frost-free growing seasons and higher concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide would increase yields for many crops during an average year,” the website reported. “But increasingly hot summers are likely to reduce yields of corn, Pennsylvania’s most important crop.” No wonder a poll last year found that 72 percent of Pittsburgh residents believe climate change is happening.