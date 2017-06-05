Trump Is Not a Builder. He’s a Destroyer.

It’s not surprising that Trump’s biggest impact has been through negative action. There are practical reasons for going this route. It’s difficult to find any sort of consensus between Republican moderates and Tea Party types in the House of Representatives. There’s no GOP consensus in favor of either the border wall, infrastructure spending, or tax reform. As an insurgent candidate turned unexperienced politician, Trump has trouble recruiting like-minded people who share his outlook. Indeed, on certain issues Trump would run into roadblocks if he moved too decisively in any direction, leaving sabotage as his best option for achieving his ends. NATO membership is a prime example. If Trump tried to pull out of NATO or renegotiate the treaty, he’d meet with massive resistance not just from Congress but also his own national security advisor, H. R. McMaster, and Defense Secretary James Mattis. So instead of taking the direct approach, Trump achieves his isolationist goal indirectly by behaving like a buffoon around fellow NATO leaders, browbeating them to spend more on defense while pointedly not affirming Article Five. The upshot is a much weaker NATO and a more isolated America, which is what Trump wants in any case.

Business Insider columnist Josh Barro argues that pulling out of the Paris agreement is “performative isolationism,” a way for Trump to claim an accomplishment despite his halted agenda. “Trump hasn’t been able to retrench and realign the US in the ways he claims he wants to because the consequences would be too negative,” Barro wrote. “By contrast, withdrawing from the Paris agreement is little more than a middle finger to the rest of the world. An obscene gesture, but a gesture nonetheless.” There’s much truth to this, but it can be pushed farther. If Trump’s sabotage is “performative,” then whom is Trump performing for? The answer: his base. Beset by scandal, Trump knows he has to shore up support from his most ardent fans. It’s telling that many of these acts, from Paris withdrawal to Obamacare repeal, are aimed at gutting President Barack Obama’s legacy. Trump’s rapid ascent in the Republican Party was fueled by his ability to tap into the intense Obama-hatred of the GOP base, starting with his spreading of birther conspiracy theories.

The Paris decision is seen as a victory, and a return to White House influence, for chief strategist Steve Bannon, who had been in Trump’s doghouse for the last few weeks because the president was jealous of his rising fame. Trump clearly feels he still needs Bannon, who has a visceral feel for the GOP’s right-wing base. As a self-described Leninist who favors the “deconstruction of the administrative state,” Bannon is the perfect advisor for a president more intent on destroying than creating. His nationalist populism promises that working class citizens will be uplifted by big-ticket New Deal style-project, but as a practical matter Bannon has always only been successful as a trickster figure, a Breitbartian clown who knows how to rile up and polarize politics in order to stonewall legislation (as Breitbart did with immigration reform).

The Republicans whom Trump is rallying include not just ordinary citizens, but many members of Congress. Again, the specter of scandal is likely animating Trump’s desire to stay in the good graces of the people who have the constitutional power to impeach him. As it happens, a negative agenda of undoing Obama’s legacy fits well with the Republican Party of House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But it’s hardly a new approach for the party. Since the early 1990s, when Newt Gingrich commandeered the GOP, the Republicans have essentially been the party of no: happier with rejectionism, gumming up the works, and threatening government shutdowns than in proposing actual policy, all in the name of reducing the size of government and limiting its reach.

Republican rejectionism became codified in the Obama years, with McConnell openly stating that his goal was to ensure that Obama would be a one-term president and have no legislative legacy. McConnell’s obstructionist agenda was intensified by the rise of the Tea Party in 2010. As Andy Karsner, who served as assistant secretary of energy for efficiency and renewable energy in the George W. Bush administration, told the Washington Post, “We are in an ugly era of people who do not understand what the legislative branch is even for.” He added that the Trump White House and its Republican counterparts in Congress “have no skill set, they have no craftsmanship. They have no connection to the time when people passed legislation.”

The one consolation for Democrats is that Trump, in so forthrightly adopting a negative approach to governing, is making the stakes of our politics absolutely clear to voters. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost by trying to distinguish Trump from allegedly more respectable Republicans like Ryan and McConnell. But in the 2018 midterms, and the presidential election two years later, Democrats must show the electorate that Trump’s sabotage-and-destroy agenda is also the Republican Party’s. The only party that truly wants to build a better America is the one that’s out of power.