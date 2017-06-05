The Democrats Need to Do More Than Oppose Trump

The Democratic base demands full-throated opposition to Trump, and it’s proven lucrative: Fundraising is through the roof. And the left is certainly energized in a way it never would have been under Clinton. Still, one has to wonder if this is the best way for the party to define itself. Opposition might be an easy sell and raise lots of money, but Democrats are missing an important opportunity to provide the country with an overarching policy vision for the future.

On climate change, for instance, Democrats shouldn’t settle on defending the Paris agreement, when the widespread consensus among climate scientists is that even Obama’s policies weren’t nearly enough for America to meet its commitments. Renewable energy is the only solution for the future, not just for saving the environment but also for job growth, and the United States is about to lose its mantle of leadership to China, so Democrats should propose even more aggressive policies to address these threats and spur economic growth.

The same goes with health care. As Republicans in Congress fight over the American Health Care Act, too many Democrats are still talking about saving Obamacare, when in fact this may be precisely the moment for them to be arguing for single payer. Even the CEO of one the largest health insurance companies in the country has said he’s open “to have that debate.” With so much attention being focused on the people who will lose coverage or see their premiums skyrocket under the AHCA, now is the time to make a bolder case for the kind of healthcare policy that would certainly address both of those issues convincingly.