This is what happens when you embolden Saudi Arabia.

Two weeks ago Donald Trump made Saudi Arabia the first stop of his first foreign trip as president. The pride of place given to the kingdom was no accident. Trump used the trip to closely align American foreign policy with Saudi Arabia, making it the spearpoint for the war on terror. Trump promised more than $100 billion in arms sales to the country and echoed its calls for a grand coalition against Iran, which was blamed as the source of global terrorism and instability in the Middle East.

Now, empowered by Trump, Saudi Arabia is picking a fight with Qatar. Saudi Arabia, joined by Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates, is cutting off ties with Qatar, which stands accused of destabilizing the region at the behest of Iran. The root of these accusations are comments allegedly made by Qatar’s Emir Tamim that were supportive of Iran and Hamas. But Emir Tamim and his government deny that he ever made these remarks.

As the BBC reports: