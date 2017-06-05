Good morning, Donald Trump is slamming the judiciary, his own Justice Department, and an executive order that he signed.

The White House wanted today to be about infrastructure. On Sunday, White House officials told the media that Monday would kick off “Infrastructure Week,” an effort to privatize America’s air traffic control system, and many of its roads, bridges, and tunnels. That plan lasted until 6:45 on Monday morning, when Donald Trump, apparently watching Morning Joe, sent out a torrent of tweets about the travel ban.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In these four tweets, Trump rips apart his own Justice Department, the idea of an independent judiciary, and an executive order that he signed. Just as importantly, by calling it a “ban”—and by insisting that it is, in fact, a ban—he’s contradicting his own staff. He’s also playing into the exact case that Hawaii is making against the ban. Considering that Trump’s past comments and tweets have repeatedly been used in court to undermine his executive orders on the travel ban, these tweets have the feeling of the final nails in its coffin.

It’s possible, I suppose, that Trump knows that the Supreme Court is going to strike down the executive order and is trying to spin that inevitability as being part of what is increasingly becoming his primary political message: that he represents the radical change that America needs, but various institutions (the media, other branches of government, etc.) are undermining him in the service of elites.