How Medical Bills Harm Us All

Yet everywhere we look, the profiteers run amok. Although it is a relatively tiny part of the U.S. health care system, the extractive for-profit ambulance industry is emblematic of the larger problem. According to Rosenthal, the ambulance industry has been transformed from a free, largely volunteer service, into a privatized money-maker that not infrequently bilks those desperately ill enough to require its services. In Los Angeles, for instance, she notes that there is a base rate of over $1,000 for an ambulance ride, plus extra money for each mile travelled, each minute spent waiting, and each bandage applied—as well as a surcharge if it is after 7 in the evening (time your medical emergencies to normal business hours, folks). What is most infuriating is that the arrangement is entirely unnecessary. Medical transport should be a public municipal service free at the point of use—like fire protection or street cleaning—and yet has instead become another industry on the take.



The process by which “healthcare became big business” (to use the subtitle of Rosenthal’s book)—the intersection, that is to say, of the march of medicine and the advance of neoliberal capitalism in recent decades—was by no means inevitable. In the Three Worlds of Welfare Capitalism, the Danish sociologist Gøsta Esping-Andersen famously described how some welfare states were “decommodified,” or universalized along social-democratic lines, though his focus was not health care.

It seems clear that to cure what Rosenthal calls the “American Sickness,” we need a similar process of decommodification within health care, which has occurred—albeit to varying extents—in most other developed nations. The decommodification of American health care would require three critical steps: (1) a fundamental re-orientation of the process of pharmaceutical development, provision, and pricing towards the public interest, (2) a transition from corporate for-profit care (where it currently exists) to a mixture of public and not-for-profit delivery, and most importantly, (3) the replacement of current forms of health insurance with a tax-funded single-payer public program.

Yet Rosenthal’s “prescriptions for taking back our healthcare” fall short of such measures. In fairness, Rosenthal doesn’t claim to propose one major systemic reform—though she briefly reviews a few such proposals over a few pages—but instead to offer a slew of steps that we as individual patients can take to protect our wallet, or our health (like ensuring that studies or referrals are “in network” and necessary), together with relatively smaller scale reforms that mostly would not require Congressional action (like greater transparency of health care prices). Many of Rosenthal’s proposed solutions make sense: She suggests, for instance, that we could negotiate for drug prices at the national level, or that we require that new drugs show superiority over existing drugs to be approved or patented. Both would lower drug prices while incentivizing research into truly innovative therapies.

But many of Rosenthal’s solutions accept the basic merit of health care consumerism. “Medical journals contain endless studies debating whether patients can be effective shoppers,” she writes. “We can and we want to be.” She asks how doctors can possibly choose the proper therapy for a patient, if even they do not know their relative prices. She recommends what’s referred to as “reference pricing,” in which an insurer covers a medical procedure at a certain (reasonable) “reference” price—say (to make up a number) $20,000 for back surgery. If an individual obtains the surgery at a hospital that charges more, he or she may be liable for the additional cost. She also sympathetically discusses what is called “value-based insurance design,” in which copayments are pegged to the medical utility of the good or service. There isn’t the space here to lay forth my criticism of each of these popular policy ideas, but what I can say is that they all—including price transparency—have a common problematic underpinning: They are all grounded in the premise that the patient-consumer can drive down health care costs through price shopping. For that reason (and others), they would all fail us.

Now it is often said that, in an emergency, health care shopping is basically a morbid joke: Shopping for a hospital based on cost and quality while exsanguinating in the back of an ambulance from a penetrating stomach ulcer is a prospect that even the most flawless homo economicus would be unlikely to relish. I recently joined Rosenthal on NPR, where she made a similar point about not wanting to shop for a surgeon while one’s appendix was about to burst. But even outside the acute setting, health care price shopping is unnecessary, and indeed frequently harmful.

The reason for this is simple. For price-shopping to happen, we must have cost exposure, which is to say that our insurance plan imposes out-of-pocket payments like copayments and deductibles on us (which are currently on the rise). Yet decades of research has shown that exposure to these costs squeezes the sick: We are apt to avoid necessary care when we have to pay for it out-of-pocket. Perhaps the most revealing recent study of this was a 2015 paper by Zarek C. Brot-Goldberg and colleagues, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The investigators relied on the natural experiment that occurred when thousands of “relatively educated, high-income consumers” with “access to a price shopping tool” were moved by their employer from a “free” health care plan to a high-deductible health plan (with deductibles ranging from $3,000-$4,000). This transition gave these individuals more cost-exposure, and thus a greater impetus to shop and (theoretically) save.

When one is diagnosed with cancer, the concern should be care—not copayments.

Interestingly, however, the investigators found no evidence whatsoever that consumers engaged in greater health care price shopping because of the switch. Instead, they simply cut down on their use of health care, having (for instance) fewer physician visits and ER visits and using less prescription drugs and preventive care. Such reductions in use occurred whether the care was classified by the researchers as “likely valuable” or “potentially wasteful.” This is interesting, yet unsurprising (and consistent with prior studies), for two reasons. First, when we have competing, onerous household expenses—housing, education, health care, and so forth—we are liable to make cuts where we can, and sometimes this will be health care (even for those who are relatively well off). Second, it’s not at all shocking that both potentially useful and useless care were reduced in tandem: In order to consistently and reliably differentiate between useful and useless care, one would not merely need to be a physician, but in many instances a physician of the relevant specialty for the particular type of care in question. (The great Canadian health care economist Robert Evans has best laid bare the flawed theoretical assumptions at the heart of copayments).

There is simply no way to square this circle: Price shopping requires cost-sharing, and cost sharing hurts us, both financially and medically. And in any event, the notion that people need “skin in the game” so as to prudently use “consumer healthcare” misses an essential fact of human behavior. Whereas it is true that if beer were made free (admittedly a most enticing prospect) its consumption would skyrocket, it’s a rare and odd individual who would knowingly guzzle unnecessary (yet free) chemotherapeutic drugs like a frosty IPA.

Health care should thus be free at point of use (with costs controlled in other ways), which is the case (for most forms of care) in Canada and the United Kingdom, and is found in many universal single-payer health care reform proposals for the U.S. Being ill, simply put, is trying enough, and being tormented by (or even having to consider) costs, bills, and prices during such times is a burden we need not carry. When one is diagnosed with cancer, the concern should be care—not copayments.