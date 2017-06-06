How Medical Bills Harm Us All

Now it is often said that, in an emergency, health care shopping is basically a morbid joke: Shopping for a hospital based on cost and quality while exsanguinating in the back of an ambulance from a penetrating stomach ulcer is a prospect that even the most flawless homo economicus would be unlikely to relish. I recently joined Rosenthal on NPR, where she made a similar point about not wanting to shop for a surgeon while one’s appendix was about to burst. But even outside the acute setting, health care price shopping is unnecessary, and indeed frequently harmful.

The reason for this is simple. For price-shopping to happen, we must have cost exposure, which is to say that our insurance plan imposes out-of-pocket payments like copayments and deductibles on us (which are currently on the rise). Yet decades of research has shown that exposure to these costs squeezes the sick: We are apt to avoid necessary care when we have to pay for it out-of-pocket. Perhaps the most revealing recent study of this was a 2015 paper by Zarek C. Brot-Goldberg and colleagues, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The investigators relied on the natural experiment that occurred when thousands of “relatively educated, high-income consumers” with “access to a price shopping tool” were moved by their employer from a “free” health care plan to a high-deductible health plan (with deductibles ranging from $3,000-$4,000). This transition gave these individuals more cost-exposure, and thus a greater impetus to shop and (theoretically) save.

When one is diagnosed with cancer, the concern should be care—not copayments.

Interestingly, however, the investigators found no evidence whatsoever that consumers engaged in greater health care price shopping because of the switch. Instead, they simply cut down on their use of health care, having (for instance) fewer physician visits and ER visits and using less prescription drugs and preventive care. Such reductions in use occurred whether the care was classified by the researchers as “likely valuable” or “potentially wasteful.” This is interesting, yet unsurprising (and consistent with prior studies), for two reasons. First, when we have competing, onerous household expenses—housing, education, health care, and so forth—we are liable to make cuts where we can, and sometimes this will be health care (even for those who are relatively well off). Second, it’s not at all shocking that both potentially useful and useless care were reduced in tandem: In order to consistently and reliably differentiate between useful and useless care, one would not merely need to be a physician, but in many instances a physician of the relevant specialty for the particular type of care in question. (The great Canadian health care economist Robert Evans has best laid bare the flawed theoretical assumptions at the heart of copayments).