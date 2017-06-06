Why Are Leftists Letting the Democratic Establishment Define the Trump Opposition?

Yet, if this center-left strategy succeeds in toppling Trump, it’s difficult to see how leftists could claim much credit. Despite demanding that the Democratic Party make robust amends for last year’s massive electoral failure, the left—in acquiescing to liberal priorities—aids in the party’s self-rehabilitation efforts, which don’t include much in the way of genuine self-criticism or tangible reform. It would perhaps be more tactically wise for the left to keep a critical distance from the Russia issue, insisting that there are more rational means of opposing Trump and fertilizing left-wing ideas than hanging their hopes on an investigation that has not, as yet, come close to validating the thesis that Trump meaningfully colluded with any hostile foreign power.

The Russia story has become so dominant, though, that the left must engage with it to remain relevant. Although some of the most perceptive critics of Russia hysterics come from the left, often their response takes the form of exasperated derision—along with the lament that progressive agenda items are being woefully under-emphasized. And while it may be true that Democrats would be wiser to focus their attention elsewhere, it nevertheless is the case that huge swaths of the most activated segment of the Democratic Party coalition are extremely exercised about the Russia saga, and view it as central to the overall strategy for stymying Trump and the GOP. Therefore, simply badgering such people to “move on” won’t be effective.

Instead, the left would do well to engage the issue on the merits. It must be emphasized that questioning the veracity of the Russia collusion narrative has nothing per se to do with defending Trump; rather, it has to do with defending reason and prudent political strategy. For close to a year, the inherent sinisterness of having “Russian connections” has been at the forefront of the Democratic Party’s agenda, and with the media’s help, it’s now implanted in the minds of much of the party’s base. This has resulted in illogic, impeachment fantasies, and even unabashed Russophobia. At the “March for Truth” in Los Angeles, which I attended, the main theme was that Trump had committed treason; Soviet-era and homophobic iconography was appropriated to portray Trump as a “puppet” who has sold out the American people on behalf of his Russian benefactors.

