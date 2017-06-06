Why Are Leftists Letting the Democratic Establishment Define the Trump Opposition?

The nationwide March for Truth this past weekend, which called for “urgent investigations into Russian interference in the U.S. election and ties to Donald Trump,” was the latest example of one of many historical anomalies on display in American politics this year: The center-left is the organizational force driving street protests across the country. Orchestrated by Democratic Party affiliates and interest groups, the march provided a clarifying window into the priorities of the center-left and their attempts at self-rehabilitation in the Trump era. It also gave insight into how leftist factions seeking to gain leverage within the party might approach the Russia issue, which has become increasingly unavoidable.

The center-left—defined, broadly, as elements aligned with the Democratic establishment, and whose current political strategy revolves almost entirely around steadfast opposition to Trump—has found a successful marketing strategy. Because Trump is so widely loathed among liberals and historically unpopular with the broader public, any attempt to impede or hobble him inevitably gets wide circulation in the progressive-oriented media ecosystem. At this point, activist Democrats are extraordinarily invested in the Russia investigation as a means of removing Trump from power.

Yet, if this center-left strategy succeeds in toppling Trump, it’s difficult to see how leftists could claim much credit. Despite demanding that the Democratic Party make robust amends for last year’s massive electoral failure, the left—in acquiescing to liberal priorities—aids in the party’s self-rehabilitation efforts, which don’t include much in the way of genuine self-criticism or tangible reform. It would perhaps be more tactically wise for the left to keep a critical distance from the Russia issue, insisting that there are more rational means of opposing Trump and fertilizing left-wing ideas than hanging their hopes on an investigation that has not, as yet, come close to validating the thesis that Trump meaningfully colluded with any hostile foreign power.

The Russia story has become so dominant, though, that the left must engage with it to remain relevant. Although some of the most perceptive critics of Russia hysterics come from the left, often their response takes the form of exasperated derision—along with the lament that progressive agenda items are being woefully under-emphasized. And while it may be true that Democrats would be wiser to focus their attention elsewhere, it nevertheless is the case that huge swaths of the most activated segment of the Democratic Party coalition are extremely exercised about the Russia saga, and view it as central to the overall strategy for stymying Trump and the GOP. Therefore, simply badgering such people to “move on” won’t be effective.