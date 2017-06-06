How Brexit Looms Over the British Elections

This region tells the story of both last year’s referendum and this week’s election.

The Port Talbot Steelworks has been in operation for more than a century. It lies to the east of the bay, in sight of the small city of Swansea. Last year it appeared to be on the verge of closure, another tale of heavy industry fleeing Western shores, but after six months of being put up for sale by the Indian multinational conglomerate Tata, the plant’s latest foreign owner, its future was tentatively secured in November, with the company making a five to ten year commitment. It is estimated that more than a tenth of Port Talbot’s men are employed by the plant, and its economic impact is far greater than that.

Bill, 70, is one of those who long worked in the steelworks. “I was about 18 when I went in,” he says, as if were a rite of passage, sitting on a patch of grass with a pair of shepherd dogs on the otherwise barren promenade near the steelworks. His stepson works “inside” now. The blast furnace he works on is due for relining, but no one expects Tata to carry out the refurbishment. “It’s quietly going,” Bill says. “I wouldn’t give it five years.”

Derrick, 57, heavily tattooed and built like a short tank, tells a different story. He also did his time in the plant, like his father and brother. But his perspective on the steelworks is shaped by his being the co-owner of the Docks Cafe, a low-slung hideout of a place, tucked away down an unmarked road in the shadow of the plant.