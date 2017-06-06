The Leftovers’ Hungry Ghosts



“There was always going to be bulletproof vests, hugs from holy men, tattoos to cover up,” Nora Durst says in the finale of The Leftovers. She is speaking to Kevin Garvey, the show’s protagonist, and she is trying to explain why she disappeared into the Australian outback for years. The reason she gives sounds like science fiction—she got into a machine that took her to another Earth—but this is a show about the aftermath of the Rapture, so suspend some disbelief. Some years before the events of the episode, Nora’s husband and two children vanished in front of her. The same event disappeared 2% of the world’s population, an event the show’s characters call The Sudden Departure.

For three seasons, Nora mourns her family via a variety of unhealthy mechanisms. She has hired prostitutes to shoot her while she wears that bulletproof vest, embraced cult leaders, gotten bad tattoos, conducted an occasionally toxic romantic relationship with Kevin and most recently, climbed into a probable death machine because some physicists tell her it will take her to her children. “I knew there was a chance it would kill me, but I made my peace with that,” she asserts.

Does she find her children? She says she did, but it’s possible she isn’t telling the truth. This ambiguity is vintage Leftovers, and it is as brilliant as it is maddening. We never learn what caused the Sudden Departure, and we never find out where the Departed went. They could be in the grotesque mirror world Nora describes to Kevin, where the Departed believe they are the only ones left and that 98% of all humans on earth are gone. They could be nowhere. What we do learn, however, turns out to be sufficient.

Since 2014, Damon Lindelof’s HBO series has teased out an almost Biblical narrative. Kevin hears voices that may or may not be divine in origin, indicating he may have larger purpose. He appears to die and come back to life on several occasions. One particularly divisive episode shows him trapped in his own version of purgatory, a Boschian nightmare hotel that he must sing karaoke to escape. His “resurrections” are enough to convince some that he has supernatural abilities, and his cult grows as the seventh anniversary of the Departure looms. This is consistent with the dispensationalist interpretation of the Book of Revelations, which holds that the Second Coming of Christ and The Final Judgement will occur seven years after the Rapture. Christian eschatology may not quite capture the essence of the Departure, but it’s still the best explanation this world has to offer.