The Leftovers’ Hungry Ghosts

Does she find her children? She says she did, but it’s possible she isn’t telling the truth. This ambiguity is vintage Leftovers, and it is as brilliant as it is maddening. We never learn what caused the Sudden Departure, and we never find out where the Departed went. They could be in the grotesque mirror world Nora describes to Kevin, where the Departed believe they are the only ones left and that 98% of all humans on earth are gone. They could be nowhere. What we do learn, however, turns out to be sufficient.

Since 2014, Damon Lindelof’s HBO series has teased out an almost Biblical narrative. Kevin hears voices that may or may not be divine in origin, indicating he may have larger purpose. He appears to die and come back to life on several occasions. One particularly divisive episode shows him trapped in his own version of purgatory, a Boschian nightmare hotel that he must sing karaoke to escape. His “resurrections” are enough to convince some that he has supernatural abilities, and his cult grows as the seventh anniversary of the Departure looms. This is consistent with the dispensationalist interpretation of the Book of Revelations, which holds that the Second Coming of Christ and The Final Judgement will occur seven years after the Rapture. Christian eschatology may not quite capture the essence of the Departure, but it’s still the best explanation this world has to offer.

But Kevin and Nora only meet again because the apocalypse didn’t happen. Maybe Kevin prevented it, or maybe he’s not really the second coming of Christ. Maybe he is what he initially appeared to be: An average person, trapped in extraordinary events. Did he really travel to purgatory? Who knows. In the finale he says he has a heart condition, so all that astral travel could be a series of heart attacks. And in any case, it doesn’t matter. If there is no apocalypse, Lindelof’s world doesn’t need a savior. Vulture accurately calls the show a “gospel of grief and faith,” and a supernatural finale would have corrupted those themes.