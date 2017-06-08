New Republic July Issue: The New Paranoia

Featuring photographs by Chris De Bode, July’s photo essay, “One Meal A Day,” spotlights the hardships faced by refugees who have fled to Cameroon because of climate change and Boko Haram. Constant drought, combined with government limits on farming designed to deter insurgents, have led to mass starvation in the region. “These images do not ask us to look into their eyes and see ourselves,” Lisa Palmer writes in her introduction. “They ask us to look at the emptiness of their bowls and reflect on the fullness of our own. We see their hunger through what little they have. We measure their suffering in the most universal unit of all: a single meal.”

[UP FRONT & COLUMNS]

In Up Front this month, managing editor Laura Reston argues that Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey is simply the latest salvo in his war on oversight in “Blocking the Detectives.” By not fully staffing the government with inspectors general, Reston writes, Trump has shielded himself and his administration from accountability. Max Rivlin-Nadler details how Trump has hurt the graduate student unionization movement in “Trump the Union Buster.” In “Don’t Get Met—It Pays,” David Dayen examines Trump’s reliance on executive orders—and details one particular memo that appears to have directly benefitted one of Trump’s corporate backers, MetLife. And Mary Pilon, in “Life At Trump Pavilion,” visits the nursing home in Queens that bears the president’s name, and discusses the impact Trump’s budget and the GOP’s health care plan may have on elderly Americans who rely on Medicaid for long-term care.

Featured Columns include John B. Judis on why Donald Trump’s “preoccupation with personal loyalty—even more than incompetence, stupidity, or corruption—could be the thing that wrecks his presidency.” In “Family First LLC,” Adele M. Stan comments on the archaic institution that is the first family—and how Trump has made it even worse. The Trump family, Stan observes, is a reflection of the worst parts of America, “a version in which capitalism deforms all relationships, twisting everyone and everything to serve its basest needs.”

