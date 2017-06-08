New Republic July Issue: The New Paranoia

With many observers comparing Donald Trump to Richard Nixon, Kevin Baker presents a compelling case for why Trump more closely resembles a different—and more dangerous —president. In “Trail of Fears,” Baker explores the parallels between Trump and Andrew Jackson, who entered the White House of a wave of populism, and used his power to deport people of color and exploit the presidency for personal gain. The result is a timely glimpse into the devastating consequences when our system of constitutional checks and balances breaks down, allowing a president to place his own financial and political interests above the rule of law.

Featuring photographs by Chris De Bode, July’s photo essay, “One Meal A Day,” spotlights the hardships faced by refugees who have fled to Cameroon because of climate change and Boko Haram. Constant drought, combined with government limits on farming designed to deter insurgents, have led to mass starvation in the region. “These images do not ask us to look into their eyes and see ourselves,” Lisa Palmer writes in her introduction. “They ask us to look at the emptiness of their bowls and reflect on the fullness of our own. We see their hunger through what little they have. We measure their suffering in the most universal unit of all: a single meal.”

[UP FRONT & COLUMNS]

In Up Front this month, managing editor Laura Reston argues that Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey is simply the latest salvo in his war on oversight in “Blocking the Detectives.” By not fully staffing the government with inspectors general, Reston writes, Trump has shielded himself and his administration from accountability. Max Rivlin-Nadler details how Trump has hurt the graduate student unionization movement in “Trump the Union Buster.” In “Don’t Get Met—It Pays,” David Dayen examines Trump’s reliance on executive orders—and details one particular memo that appears to have directly benefitted one of Trump’s corporate backers, MetLife. And Mary Pilon, in “Life At Trump Pavilion,” visits the nursing home in Queens that bears the president’s name, and discusses the impact Trump’s budget and the GOP’s health care plan may have on elderly Americans who rely on Medicaid for long-term care.

Featured Columns include John B. Judis on why Donald Trump’s “preoccupation with personal loyalty—even more than incompetence, stupidity, or corruption—could be the thing that wrecks his presidency.” In “Family First LLC,” Adele M. Stan comments on the archaic institution that is the first family—and how Trump has made it even worse. The Trump family, Stan observes, is a reflection of the worst parts of America, “a version in which capitalism deforms all relationships, twisting everyone and everything to serve its basest needs.”



[REVIEW]

We often view thought leaders as the arbiters of knowledge and trustworthy voices in a world full of “influencers.” But in “The Rise of the Thought Leader,” David Sessions presents the damning evidence against this new class of public thinkers and the wealthy who empower them. Analyzing Daniel Drezner’s The Idea’s Industry, Sessions provides additional insight into how the superrich fund many of today’s thought leaders, whose true role is to promote the views and interests of the one percent.

