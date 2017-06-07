Our Debt Limit Nightmares Are Coming True

Outside of that context, things look much different. During the Obama years, Republicans transformed the debt limit “from a cheap partisan talking point into a sharp-edged spear used to extract policy concessions,” as Vox’s Matt Yglesias wrote on Tuesday. The legacy of that extreme tactical change has been to leave the Republican Party divided over whether the debt limit should be raised without hostage-taking—even under Republican rule.

Thus, Republicans today find themselves in this predicament: Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s treasury secretary, says that it’s “absolutely critical” that Congress promptly pass a clean debt limit increase, while Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney—a second-rate ideologue—says the administration may insist Congress attach right-wing spending cuts to any legislation that increases the debt limit. Politico reports that privately, and at the moment, Trump is siding with Mnuchin in this disppute. But Mulvaney, a congressman before his recent appointment, is joined in his reckless posture by his old allies in the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, and it’s easy to imagine a handful of hardliners in the Senate—where a stand-alone debt limit can be filibustered—insisting on similar concessions in exchange for their debt-limit votes as well.

It is a near certainty, then, that Congress won’t be able to pass a debt limit increase without Democratic votes, and quite likely that avoiding default will require a considerable number of Democrats—who, unsurprisingly, don’t want to give away their votes for free. “Why would we make it easier for them to pass unpaid-for tax cuts by giving away a vote on raising the debt ceiling,” Senator Chris Murphy told Politico. Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin seconded Murphy, as did House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who told reporters, “I don’t have any intention of supporting a lifting of the debt ceiling to enable the Republicans to give another tax break to the wealthy in our country.”

Unlike Republican efforts to extort partisan spending cuts from congressional Democrats and Obama in 2011, 2013, and 2015, there is at least a logic to the idea that Democrats shouldn’t feel obligated to abet Republican efforts to cut rich people’s taxes by providing them the borrowing authority required to do so. Especially when Republicans control the whole government.

But Republican debt limit threats under Obama had teeth (and were so reckless) precisely because they insisted on combining debt limit increases and extraneous measures in single bills. In the current legislative environment, the GOP tax agenda and the debt limit are (for better or worse) running on separate tracks. Paul Ryan could pinky swear not to raise taxes in exchange for Democratic debt limit votes, break his promise, and Democrats would have no recourse. In the grand sweep of history, it would be morally perverse for Democrats to allow the United States to default on its debt—vote against a clean increase in the limit—because they were worried Republicans might cut taxes in the future.