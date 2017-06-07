By announcing a new FBI director, Donald Trump is trying to preempt the old one.

The main wrinkle is that Trump’s announcement is apparently intended to preempt Comey’s eagerly anticipated testimony, which is expected to shed light on how Trump attempted to sway the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Nominating a stand-up guy to replace Comey is an implicit argument that Trump is not the type to interfere in the FBI’s work.

Senator Mark Warner told CBS News that the announcement was also intended to shift the news cycle away from the Russia scandal:



"Clearly this is an effort by the president to try to distract attention from our hearings today and tomorrow," @MarkWarner says. pic.twitter.com/AMAB5muM7C — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 7, 2017

As Warner noted, Trump has asked top government officials, including Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, to get involved in the Russia probe on his behalf. “The nation’s top intelligence official told associates in March that President Trump asked him if he could intervene with then-FBI Director James B. Comey to get the bureau to back off its focus on former national security adviser Michael Flynn in its Russia probe,” The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.