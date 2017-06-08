Édouard Louis’s Novel of the French Working Class

She didn’t understand that her trajectory, what she would call her mistakes, fit in perfectly with a whole set of logical mechanisms that were practically laid down in advance and nonnegotiable. She didn’t realize that her family, her parents, her brothers and sisters, even her children, pretty much everyone in the village, had had the same problems, and what she called mistakes were, in fact, no more and no less than the perfect realization of the normal course of things.

The shame shared among Mrs. Belleguele and the rest of the people of Hallencourt stems from the fact that they see their lives as defined by mistakes of their own making, rather than by a society that has destined “pretty much everyone” to be humiliatingly powerless. Mrs. Belleguele is proud. Like her alcoholic husband, when forced to confront the torment of day-to-day life, she leans into knowing how to “have a good laugh” which, according to Eddy, “was a point of pride for her.” “I am what I am, ordinary,” she tells Eddy to which he reflects, “as if pride were not the first manifestation of pain.”

Both poverty and queerness become questions of personal worthiness or failure, of who to blame and why.

The people of Hallencourt have little control over the economic circumstances into which they’re born, but meanwhile, Eddy’s family blames their son for his failures to conform. They understand his way of being is “chosen,” as if “it were some personal aesthetic project [he] was pursuing to annoy them.” “Choice”—who has it, who doesn’t—is what’s at issue. Both poverty and queerness become questions of personal worthiness or failure, of who to blame and why. If anything, The End of Eddy complicates the lazy conventional wisdom that frames political debates as struggles between identity politics and economic issues; it reminds us that not only do poverty and queerness coexist in individual lives, but that the ways these positions are enforced and punished can look very similar.

But this cross-pollination is complicated, and the overlap, for Eddy, brings some contradiction. It’s difficult to identify with Hallencourt and be queer at the same time: So much of the hatred he experiences is wrapped up in the community’s machismo defensiveness against the indignity of being poor. “Being attracted to boys transformed my whole relationship to the world, encouraging me to identify with values that were different from my family’s,” Eddy explains. His sexuality gave him an outsiders’ perspective at a young age. Eddy’s feminine tendencies are seen as “fancy” elitism, and years of ostracism lead Eddy to look at Hallencourt from a position he describes as that of an “arrogant class renegade.” Eddy considers himself from but not of the white working class. This is what sets The End of Eddy apart; the novel’s tone is both intimate and removed, even disdainful, toward its subjects.

Today, Édouard Louis still treads the line, being from but not of. He has chameleon capabilities, which have brought him credibility and repute among elites in cities like Paris and New York who long for interlocutors to explain desires of the increasingly foreign working class. His upbringing in Hallencourt mark his perspective as unimpeachably authentic, and the years of education in the corridors of France’s elite institutions makes him legible to the elite. He is seen as more than a novelist: He is also a translator, able to convert populist anger into digestible insights.

May 4, days before the final round of France’s elections, Louis wrote about the far-right psyche in a New York Times op-ed, “Why My Father Votes for Le Pen.” Unlike The End of Eddy, the piece was formatted as a political explainer, meant to direct readers toward clear conclusions. Racism and xenophobia, he wrote, are seductive because they offer one of the only opportunities available to working-class people looking to be acknowledged by the political establishment. The article framed Louis alongside JD Vance, whose rust belt memoir, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, chronicles his upbringing in a benighted part of Ohio. Their work suggests there’s a market for these kind of native informants, capable of explaining the white working class to elite readers who have been sent reeling by recent political developments. The need to further understand and sympathize across geographic and cultural boundaries is real and urgent, but the works of Louis and Vance alike risk further exoticizing these poor communities, rendering them not people to be understood but riddles to be decoded.

For its part, The End of Eddy’s takeaways are inconclusive. At the end of the novel, Eddy has a chance opportunity to leave Hallencourt to attend a specialized high school in Amiens. At first, things go swimmingly. Away from Hallencourt’s working class masculinity, nearly everything about the boys he encounters is different. They speak differently, they dress differently, so much so that Eddy reflects, “They would have all been called fags at my middle school.” Near the book’s end, it seems that these kind of alternative norms give Eddy the space to fit in and act more naturally without worrying about the threat of violence. But, this turns out to ultimately be false. Amiens is more of the same.

We are gathered in the hallway, in front of the door to Room 117, waiting for the teacher, Mrs. Cotinet. Someone walks up, Tristan. He calls out to me Hey Eddy, as gay as ever? Everyone laughs. I laugh along with them.

Much like he learned to do in Hallencourt, Eddy laughs to lessen the humiliation brought on by these kinds of attacks. It turns out that homophobia isn’t only a working class disease. No place is safe from cruelty.