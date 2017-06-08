Édouard Louis’s Novel of the French Working Class

Young Eddy Belleguele is one of the few who fails to be a man’s man, but not for lack of trying. To his father’s consternation, everything from Eddy’s manner of speaking, to his gait, to his tastes are effeminate in the eyes of the townspeople. Throughout his childhood, this otherness—expressions of Eddy largely beyond his control—elicit violence and lead to internalized shame. “Faggot, fag, fairy, cocksucker, punk, pansy, sissy, wimp, girly boy, pussy, bitch, homo, fruit, poof, queer, or homosexual, gayboy” are the insults his classmates brandish against him. He’s routinely attacked in school, but he tries to divert the violence to one of the building’s factory-like, deserted corridors to avoid bystanders whose presence would serve only to augment his humiliation. These are his standards: He prefers to be beaten out of sight.

When the book was released in France in 2014, Louis attracted controversy by stating in interviews that everything in the novel, from the homophobia to the violence, was completely true. But getting stuck in the weeds debating the veracity of specific events detracts from a larger truth, which is that growing up gay in an environment in which machismo is the ultimate value makes queer people astute observers of how masculinity is enforced. Queer readers will relate to how Eddy navigates social booby traps erected by men needing to affirm their own masculinity. “Someone who does not feel himself to be a man will all the more wish to appear one, and someone who knows his own inner weakness is all the more ready to exhibit displays of strength,” Louis writes. The precision of this insight stems from Eddie’s familiarity with what’s been called “the queer art of failure”—he’s experienced the quest to conceal these kinds of shortcomings.



The way Louis writes of Eddy’s humiliation as a queer is especially intriguing because of how similar it is to the way Louis writes about the humiliation laid upon Hallencourt’s working poor. To contextualize being attacked and called “faggot,” Eddy says, “the schoolyard obeyed the same rules as the rest of the world: the big guys kept away from the little ones … [his] mother would say much the same thing when speaking about workers.” In both instances, there’s hurt, shame, and, more often than not, physical injury. One time, after getting beat up, Eddy says, “I thought that in the end I would get used to the pain. There is a way in which people do grow accustomed to pain, the way workers get used to back pain.” The poverty of Hallencourt is a reference point in explanations of Eddy Belleguele’s individual trials, vice versa: Louis’s sensitivity in describing how a gay teenager navigates the straight world lends itself to a specifically queer sensitivity in describing how working class people navigate a world in which wealth dominates.