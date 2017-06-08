James Comey is mad as hell.

Comey’s opening statement, which was released on Wednesday afternoon, was damning and comprehensive. If it was all that came out of Thursday’s Senate hearing, it would still (arguably) be the most important document to be released during President Donald Trump’s short and eventful administration: If there was any doubt that Trump had attempted to obstruct justice in his dealings with Comey before, there shouldn’t be now.

Given Comey’s past appearances before Congress—which he made as director of the FBI and not as a private citizen—it seemed possible, however, that the opening statement would be the most important aspect of Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. But given his actual opening remarks to the committee, that seems like it won’t be the case.

Comey chose not to read the released statement before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Instead, he gave a different statement, a furious and emotional indictment of Trump’s treatment of him and the FBI.