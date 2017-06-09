The Powerful Reticence of Elizabeth Bishop

In 1946, as World War II ended, Bishop was living in Key West, and had finally found a major publisher in Houghton Mifflin, who would put out her first collection, North and South. Success and recognition would follow. But demons lurked in spite of this success, and one was the pressure to work, to make appearances befitting her accolades and hobnob with poetry crowds in New York and Washington. She was already sick of “Poetry as Big Business,” she wrote. And these professional concerns seemed always to manifest physically: in asthma attacks, and in her heavy drinking, which had begun in college. The whining voice from that poem to Louise Crane reads like a drunken one, especially when you know how often Louise and other lovers had to pick her up from a fall, or put Bishop to bed. In her private correspondence, Bishop connected this dark streak to her relationships and to the tragedies in her life, how the ground always seemed to be shifting underneath her.

“I am one poet who’s going to stay sane till the bitter end,” Bishop wrote in 1966, after hearing that her friend, the poet Randell Jarrell, had committed suicide by walking into oncoming traffic. Maybe she could sense that elements of her own life were again wobbling around, like signs of an impending earthquake. She had been living in Brazil for more than a decade, after a 1951 trip to Rio turned into a long term partnership with the modernist designer Lota de Macedo Soares, who was building a glass house in the shape of a butterfly when Elizabeth met her. For many years, life in Brazil with Lota was as stable as it had ever been for Bishop. She finally finished her second book due to Houghton Mifflin, A Cold Spring, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1956. Her new environment in the lush hills of Ouro Preto and the favelas of Rio produced “Manuelzinho” and “Squatter’s Children,” among other poems. But Lota was unstable and temperamental; she was obsessed with her work, and Bishop distracted herself with other women. Lota had fallen into a prolonged delusional state by 1967, when Elizabeth travelled back to Greenwich Village to try and get some air. Lota insisted on following soon after, but she didn’t last a day: she took twelve Valium in the middle of the night, and died a week later. The lines that Bishop wrote in the aftermath are devastating: “No coffee can wwake you no coffee can wakeyou no coffee / can wake you / No coffee.”

Another major figure in Bishop’s life had been in and out of hospitalization during these decades. Robert Lowell, “Cal” to Bishop, had been introduced by Randall Jarrell, became a longtime friend and confidant. Lowell had accepted a teaching position at the University of Essex, and Bishop was to fill in for him at Harvard in 1970. Harvard is where she would eventually meet Alice Methfessel, and produce some of her most beloved work, as well as where her life would fleetingly intersect with her biographer Marshall’s.

Lowell was perhaps the most notorious practitioner of the confessional poetry Bishop repudiated, along with contemporaries like Sylvia Plath, Ann Sexton and John Berryman. Lowell’s mining of his private life for his public poetry jeopardized his friendship with Bishop in 1973 with his publication of The Dolphin, in which he quoted from the anguished letters of his second wife, the writer Elizabeth Hardwick. He had even doctored some of Hardwick’s words, which Bishop had found unforgivable. “When you wrote Life Studies perhaps it was a necessary movement, and it helped make poetry more real, fresh and immediate,” she wrote to him. “[But now], anything goes … it’s cruel.”

She had felt most of her life that she was at odds with the world around her, and that poetry was her salve. Verse could break into the essential, crack open “the horrible and terrible world,” which had given her such pain. Why bring reality back in?

“You just wish they’d keep some of these things to themselves,” Bishop complained of those members of what she called “The School of Anguish.” For Bishop, much of this frustration was directed at how the confessional, for a woman, meant hemming herself in, when poetry had always freed her. In the 1970s, when Adrienne Rich and others lobbied to include her in anthologies of woman poets, she bristled. She maintained that men and women “do not write differently … I don’t like things compartmentalized like that … I like black & white, yellow & red, young & old, rich and poor, and male & female, all mixed up.” Some would call this internalized misogyny. But her poetics offer an alternate interpretation of this aversion: she sought to tap into “the surrealism of everyday life, unexpected moments of empathy” in order to produce something universal, whole. She had felt most of her life that she was at odds with the world around her, and that poetry was her salve. Verse could break into the essential, crack open “the horrible and terrible world,” which had given her such pain. Why bring reality back in?

Marshall’s characterization of the difference between Lowell’s and Bishop’s poetry is that, for Bishop, “keeping secrets made her poems tell more than outright confessions,” as if the details behind her poetry fought against her to reveal themselves. Instead, her most beloved poem, “One Art,” written about the blue-eyed Alice Methfessel, demonstrates how deliberate Bishop’s choices were, how the balance between the universal and the personal is painstakingly wrought. There is a frantic anguish in the poem’s famous parenthetical —“(Write it!)”—but the feeling is heightened, not diminished, by its place within the formal bounds of the villanelle rhyme scheme.

Perhaps this delicate balance that Bishop achieved in her work is why the power of the poetry fades inside Marshall’s chronicling, so concerned it is with finding autobiography in Bishop’s poems. And where it can’t be found, it is amplified by the author’s own confessions from her time at Harvard: She was a student of Bishop’s for one semester. The narrative that Marshall is looking for in Bishop’s life is wholly too neat and sweet, and eclipses the real struggles of her subject: a writer who was not at home in the world, not comfortable with exposing herself, but who still created work of arresting beauty.

“Art just isn’t worth that much,” Bishop once wrote to her confessional friend Robert Lowell. Her use of “worth” should be marked here as a financial one; for women writers especially, the personal can be regarded as a vessel of truth or authenticity, but it is in many ways another method of turning art into something sellable. We should understand Bishop’s turn to privacy in this context. Her work endures because it defies contemporary urges to produce more and more material. Just as Alice Methfessel sold her papers to the archive at Vassar in 1998, and her heirs sold the ones she had kept in 2010, Bishop might have sold herself if she had written more of herself into her work. But she didn’t.