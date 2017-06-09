Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election may be the biggest political screw-up ever.

May’s decision to call a snap election six weeks ago was, among other things, a slap in the face of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. The conventional wisdom at the time was that Corbyn was a weak leader unable to attract anything close to broad support—often treated as a mash-up of Stalin and Lenin by the UK media, some predicted that Labour would be decimated in the election and that May would garner a level of support not seen since Margaret Thatcher.

There was another way of looking at May’s decision to call a snap election, however, which was that it was made from a position of weakness rather than strength. May became prime minister by default after the fallout from Brexit and was unable to solidify her position in her first year in the job. Relatedly, British support for Brexit was narrow to begin with and has waned in the intervening months—May felt she needed a show of support to push a break with the European Union to the finish line and seems to have calculated that there was no better time than the present. Finally, there’s what can only be called the Trump Effect—November 8 increasingly looks like the high water mark of the global far-right, at least for now.

Looking at the results from Thursday’s election that all may very well be true, but that only underscores the fact that May’s decision to call a snap election is possibly the biggest political screw-up ever—its closest competitor, funnily enough, is David Cameron’s decision to call a vote on Brexit. While May’s Conservative Party won the majority of seats, it looks like it will come nine short of a governing majority. Given the makeup of the rest of Parliament, there’s no guarantee that she’ll be able to form a coalition government.