Trump just contradicted his own secretary of state—again.

At a press conference on Friday, President Donald Trump reiterated his hardline stance against Qatar in its current dispute with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt. Trump described Qatar, where the U.S. has a large military base that serves as Centcom’s forward headquarters, as a “funder of terrorism at a very high level.”

#WOW

• Trump implies that he was behind the Saudi-led Qatar blockade. He took the decision to confront Qatar https://t.co/pyfUjerX2Y — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) June 9, 2017

This stance is backed by neither the Pentagon nor Trump’s own secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who said earlier on Friday, “We call on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt to ease the blockade against Qatar.”



As with other occasions where Trump contradicts official U.S. policy, the president is creating a huge dilemma for America’s allies and foes alike. On Article Five, the mutual-defense commitment at the heart of the NATO treaty, Trump was at odds with his own national security team until today’s press conference, where he finally expressed support for the clause.

