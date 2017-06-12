Trump: I Am Not A Crook! Republicans: Trump Is a Liar, But Not a Crook!

The story that Trump and Kasowitz are telling the world is riddled through with contradictions: Comey’s untrustworthy, but his testimony vindicating; Comey is a shady leaker, but his leaks are fake, and therefore defamatory claims, not leaks at all.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

But the pair have been remarkably consistent about two points of dispute. “The president never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including suggesting that that Mr. Comey ‘let Flynn go,’” Kasowitz told reporters at the National Press Club on Thursday after Comey’s testimony. “The president also never told Mr. Comey, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty’ in form or substance.”

It is no coincidence that of all the astonishing things Comey said about Trump’s conduct, these two factual claims against Trump speak most straightforwardly to the idea that he obstructed justice. Comey didn’t outright accuse Trump of obstruction, and neither Trump nor Kasowitz explicitly denied that Trump obstructed, but the two parties are shadowboxing around that question. This is why Trump and Kasowitz are so determined to keep the dispute in the realm of “he said, he said.” It’s also probably why Comey is not.