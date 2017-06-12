Trump: I Am Not A Crook! Republicans: Trump Is a Liar, But Not a Crook!

It is no coincidence that of all the astonishing things Comey said about Trump’s conduct, these two factual claims against Trump speak most straightforwardly to the idea that he obstructed justice. Comey didn’t outright accuse Trump of obstruction, and neither Trump nor Kasowitz explicitly denied that Trump obstructed, but the two parties are shadowboxing around that question. That is why Trump and Kasowitz are so determined to keep the dispute in the realm of “he said, he said.” It’s also probably why Comey is not.

“Thursday [Comey] said, ‘Lordy, I hope there are tapes.’ (That was rather Comey, to pull out the ‘Lordy.’),” wrote Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. “He asked if they exist that they be released.”

The word “Lordy” is very funny, but the significance of that part of Comey’s testimony is in the back half of the sentence. Why does Comey so avidly hope there are tapes? As much as Comey values his reputation for personal integrity, it is likelier that he hopes there are tapes, because recordings would provide a stronger evidentiary basis for obstruction of justice. (Relatedly, it is unsettling that a man possessed of Comey’s knowledge seemingly thinks it’s urgent that the president be in legal jeopardy, or vulnerable to impeachment.)

Republicans in Congress realize that they can’t hold Trump’s integrity up against Comey’s and shrug this dispute off as insoluble. Even if Trump weren’t a known liar, he’d be contending here with a career law-enforcement official who took contemporaneous notes, who contemporaneously briefed Department of Justice colleagues, and who, under oath, said that if the conversations were taped, the recordings will vindicate him.

These Republicans are thus retreating to the line, incompatible with Trump’s, that Trump behaved inappropriately, just as Comey said, but that he did so out of naïveté, not corruption. During Comey’s testimony, House Speaker Paul Ryan broke new records in special pleading by telling reporters Trump is “just new at this.”