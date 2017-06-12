Ivanka Trump is surprised by the “viciousness” of her father’s critics.

yeah none of us expected that level of viciousness ivanka tbh pic.twitter.com/U3dsRaoL51 — darth:™ (@darth) June 12, 2017

Or when he encouraged people to beat up black protesters at his rallies? Or when he stoked chants of “lock her up”? Or when he suggested that the first African-American president was not a U.S. citizen? Or, my personal favorite, when he called Chuck Schumer the “head clown”?

The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

Apparently, Ivanka is Taking A Stand by selling her father’s mode of operations: Viciousness for me, and not for thee.