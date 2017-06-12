Ivanka Trump is surprised by the “viciousness” of her father’s critics.

Today on Fox & Friends & Ivanka, daddy’s darling daughter told the hosts that, when it comes to attacks on her father, there has been “a level of viciousness that I was not expecting.” She added, “I was not expecting the intensity of this experience.”

Hmm. Remember when Donald Trump mocked a disabled reporter?



yeah none of us expected that level of viciousness ivanka tbh pic.twitter.com/U3dsRaoL51 — darth:™ (@darth) June 12, 2017

Or when he encouraged people to beat up black protesters at his rallies? Or when he stoked chants of “lock her up”? Or when he suggested that the first African-American president was not a U.S. citizen? Or, my personal favorite, when he called Chuck Schumer the “head clown”?