Thank you, Donald Trump, for teaching us the real meaning of “Shakespearean.”

But Shakespeare’s plays are a well-established medium for political critique. Four years ago, Charles Isherwood wrote in the Times that we could see “the far-right wing of the Republican Party as similar to at least some of the Roman conspirators who are determined to bring down the mighty Caesar in Shakespeare’s play.” Kevin Spacey and Sam Mendes’s Richard III commented on Qaddafi. A 2012 production of Julius Caesar, sponsored by Delta, modeled Caesar after Barack Obama. And last year, Glenda Jackson returned to the stage after decades as a politician to star in King Lear. How else could she have understood the role?



But Trump embodies Caesar like no other politician. His maniacal self-belief and the aura of doom that surrounds him seem to beg for comparison to the hubristic men of the past. As Shakespeare wrote: “What we wish, we readily believe, and what we ourselves think, we imagine others think also.”

Update: The Public Theater has issued the following statement to the New Republic in an email.