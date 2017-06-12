Did Donald Trump just publicly humiliate his entire cabinet because he worries the end is near?

This weekend, the president retweeted a Fox News clip of Geraldo Rivera saying former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week dropped the odds of Trump’s impeachment from three percent to zero percent.

.@GeraldoRivera: Chances of impeachment went from 3% to 0% with Comey's testimony pic.twitter.com/kfeXKdpJGe — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 9, 2017

Short of impeachment, the only other way for Trump to be legally removed from office is under the terms of the 25th Amendment, which requires the vice president and at least half the cabinet to attest to the president’s unfitness for office.

By sheer coincidence, Trump assembled his entire cabinet at the White House on Monday, and, in a display of dominance and humiliation like none I’ve seen in an advanced democracy, invited everyone in attendance to go around the table praising Dear Leader before the press corps. The whole creepy-bordering-on-obscene spectacle lasted about 11 minutes: