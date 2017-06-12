Breaking: Schumer to push back against Trump loyalists laying groundwork to sabotage Robert Mueller.

It seems the new strategy by some on the right is to try to question the credibility of Special Counsel Mueller.

Already, Former Speaker Newt Gingrich and others have said negative things about Mr. Mueller, just weeks after praising his selection.

They know that Mr. Mueller is the man now responsible for following up on Mr. Comey’s testimony, so the right is trying to discredit him in advance. They know they can’t debate the facts or the issues or defend the actions of the White House on the merits, so they attack the referee and try to besmirch the reputation of someone like Mr. Mueller.

This is a man of integrity who has devoted his career to his country. He came out of private life to do a job on behalf of his country and be right down the middle. Even Attorney General Jeff Sessions has praised Mr. Mueller for his service and credibility, saying his “integrity is undoubted” as is his “experience and love of country.”

And now, the political right has pulled out their partisan knives to try to defame his reputation.



It’s a shameful ploy. The right must be afraid of what Special Counsel Mueller going to find. I’d ask Speaker Gingrich: is he now afraid of what Mr. Mueller is going to find out? Is that why he’s attacking his reputation?

The baseless attacks on former Director Mueller ring hollow. Former Director Mueller has been hailed as the paragon of a public servant by folks of all political stripes. We should have every confidence that he will investigate the matters at hand with integrity and thoroughness.