The Senate is restricting journalists’ ability to question Republicans about their secret health care bill.

Reporters at the U.S. Capitol were shocked to learn on Tuesday that they’re not allowed to film interviews with senators in the halls of the U.S. Capitol, as they have done for years. Hallway interviews are allowed only if reporters get permission—not only from the senator, but from the Senate Rules Committee as well.

CONDITIONS for any interview: Previously granted permission from senator AND Rules Committee of Senate — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

I was just told I cannot stand outside of the Budget Committee hearing room to interview lawmakers. https://t.co/gBdkztGLfO — Kevin Cirilli (@kevcirilli) June 13, 2017

A senior Democratic aide told Roll Call’s Bridget Bowman that the decision was made unilaterally by Senate Rules Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, a Republican from Alabama. Shelby issued a statement saying the committee “has made no changes to the existing rules” but rather is enforcing “compliance with existing rules.” (The rules posted on the Senate Radio & Television Correspondents Gallery website confirm as much.)



Senate Rules Committee puts out statement insisting there are no changes to existing rules pic.twitter.com/Nq3xpij2GG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 13, 2017

The rules may not be new, but it the precedent certainly is. And this move comes just as Senate Republicans are preparing to pass a bill that repeals Obamacare and replaces it with—well, we don’t know because the legislation is currently being crafted in secret. A senior GOP aide told Axios that’s because the new health care bill is in a “premature” stage; Republicans aren’t sure yet what the final bill will look like, either.