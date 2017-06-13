The Senate is restricting journalists’ ability to question Republicans about their secret health care bill.

Senate Rules Committee puts out statement insisting there are no changes to existing rules pic.twitter.com/Nq3xpij2GG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 13, 2017

The rules may not be new, but it the precedent certainly is. And this move comes just as Senate Republicans are preparing to pass a bill that repeals Obamacare and replaces it with—well, we don’t know because the legislation is currently being crafted in secret. A senior GOP aide told Axios that’s because the new health care bill is in a “premature” stage; Republicans aren’t sure yet what the final bill will look like, either.

Republicans don't want to be caught on camera running away from questions about their secret bill to take health insurance from millions. https://t.co/jOUbgQiucL — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) June 13, 2017

Has anyone seen the secret Senate rule preventing reporters from asking about the secret health bill? — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 13, 2017

You know it's a good health bill when one GOP candidate attacks a reporter for asking about it + the Senate tries to shut down press access. — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) June 13, 2017

As The Washington Post recently reported, the Capitol has been extremely overcrowded in recent weeks, as reporters swarm lawmakers with questions about James Comey, Jeff Sessions, Obamacare, and every other piece of Trump-era news drama. “We are concerned someone may get hurt,” officials who oversee the Senate press gallery wrote to news organizations last month. Journalists believe that “someone” may be a lawmaker. “We are one tripped senator away from losing our access,” one reporter told the Post. But if we’re going by precedent, it’s reporters who are in the most physical danger when pressing lawmakers in person.

Update: The Senate Rules Committee appears to have backed down.