Beyond Dragons and Nonsense: A Q&A With David Weigel About Prog Rock

I’ve always thought you should write about something you’re directly experiencing, or something where the people and sources you’re writing about are either newly discovered or going to die. And in this case—and I’m not trying to be light about it, it’s actually very sad—I talked to a lot of people before they died, not knowing that they were that close to [death]. Except for Daevid Allen [of Gong], who had cancer when I interviewed him.

But that was my thought. I realize the music is esoteric, I realize that people are wondering why I didn’t just write a travelogue of the campaign. And the bet that I made, I think correctly, is that I just didn’t think people would want to live that campaign over again and that they might want to relive interesting music from the 1970s that they forgot about.

The thing I ended up liking the most about The Show That Never Ends is how earnest it is. You don’t treat progressive rock as a goof, even if you don’t let it off the hook when it’s goofy.

