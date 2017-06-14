In Virginia, Democrats Win and Republicans Lose

Most importantly, the energy is very clearly on Northam’s side. Northam received nearly as many votes as were cast in the entire Republican primary, suggesting that Democrats have close to a two-to-one advantage with energized voters heading into the general election. And Stewart and Gillespie won’t be holding hands anytime soon. After it became clear he would lose the election, Stewart was defiant. “There is one word you will never hear from me, and that’s ‘unity,’” he told supporters. “We’ve been backing down too long. We’ve been backing down too long in defense of our culture and our heritage and our country.”

Perriello nationalized the race in ways that should send shudders down the spines of Republicans across the country.

Low turnout is not the GOP’s only problem. As the race tightened, Gillespie increasingly had to chain himself to Trump and appeal to Stewart’s supporters. Near the end of the campaign, he was running digital ads promising to fight for Virginia’s Confederate monuments. Gillespie will have to walk a fine line in the general election: In an increasingly blue state, he will have to embrace Trump to gin up support among his diehard supporters, while keeping Trump at arm’s length to appeal to, well, everyone else. And instead of facing an alleged Berniecrat (a description that has never quite fit for Perriello, whose closest ties are to the Barack Obama wing of the Democratic Party), he will run against a candidate, in Northam, with deep ties to the state, one who managed to win broad popular support while positioning himself as a fervent anti-Trumper.

For that, Northam can thank Perriello, who nationalized the race in ways that should send shudders down the spines of Republicans across the country. While the Virginia press was initially skeptical of Perriello’s constant hammering of Trump, Northam’s campaign eventually took up that mantle. His biggest moment of the campaign was when he referred to the president as a “narcissistic maniac.”