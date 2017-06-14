J.R.R. Tolkien’s Love Story

The Lord of the Rings is not usually portrayed as a love story. But that epic of magic and monsters and fraternal friendship contains many slivers of romance. As the movie adaptations of the 2000s brought out, the affair between Arwen the elf and Aragorn the man pits the lovers against impossible odds, and yet their love triumphs. Their relationship gives emotional and narrative depth to Aragorn’s heroics, while in the books their marriage symbolizes the everlasting bond between their two races. Romance, in fact, lies at the center of the Lord of the Rings mythology: Before Arwen and Aragorn, there was Beren and Lúthien.



The Tale of Beren and Lúthien, a new book edited by J.R.R. Tolkien’s son Christopher, brings together the many versions of this tale, which is a key element of the Silmarillion, the universe-building compendium that precedes the action in The Lord of the Rings. Beren and Lúthien are ancestors of Arwen and Aragorn, living thousands of years earlier, in the First Age of Middle Earth. The bones of the story have Beren wandering through a wood—in some versions he is a man, in others not. He stumbles upon the beautiful elf Lúthien, who is dancing in a glade, and they fall in love. Her father does not approve of this union between elf and non-elf, and sets him on an impossible quest: to bring him one of the Silmarils—ancient, powerful gems—from the crown of the evil Morgoth. Beren takes on the challenge, and adventure ensues.

As with many of Tolkien’s women, Lúthien is an active and heroic beauty. In the various versions of this story, collected by Christopher from his father’s papers, she weaves spells by dancing; by singing into bowls of water; by charming her own hair. She also makes bold and dangerous choices, defying her father and choosing love over self-preservation.

Beren, meanwhile, is an unusually long-suffering hero. In most versions of the story, he spends endless months in captivity at the hands of evildoers. In valuing his beloved elf above all else, Beren’s heroism becomes one of sacrifice and forbearance. Lúthien is the rescuer, but he proves himself by continually choosing the path that will guarantee misery for himself while leaving his lover’s vow intact.