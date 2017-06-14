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Rep. Steve Scalise and four others have been shot.

A gunman opened fire early this morning at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican lawmakers and aides were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game. Scalise, the House majority whip and the third-highest ranking Republican in the lower chamber, is among those who were shot. Another victim was identified as a staffer for Texas Rep. Roger Williams. Two people are reportedly in critical condition; early reports suggest that a total of five people were injured in the shooting.

Because of his position in the House of Representatives, Scalise has a security detail. Early reports indicate that the Capitol Police officers accompanying Scalise were essential in stopping this attack. “My understanding [is] that’s where our security detail ... still defending us, took him down,” Congressman Mo Brooks told CNN. “Once we got the all-clear that the shooter was down, we went out to the outfield for Steve Scalise, he had crawled out in the outfield leaving a trail of blood.”

“Had they not been there, it would have been a massacre. ... We had no weapons and no place to hide,” Senator Rand Paul told MSNBC. Both Brooks and Paul reported that over 50 shots were fired.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is senior editor of The New Republic, where he has covered politics and culture since 2015. His work has also appeared in New York, GQ, The Atlantic, The Nation, and other publications.  

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Politics, Alexandria Shooting, Steve Scalise, Mo Brooks, Rand Paul