How Roxane Gay Fought Fat-Shaming

Berkeley was an apt venue to talk with Gay about her book: The feminist group “The Fat Underground,” led by Sara Fishman and others, was born here in the early 1970s, before Gay was born. The group broke off from the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA) when its members—feminists and fat activists—decided that a more political critique of fat discrimination was necessary. Fat Underground provided just that, asserting that America’s cultural fear of fat was rooted in its fear of powerful women, particularly their sensuality and sexuality. They held that “doctors are the enemy” and “weight loss is genocide.” Other tenets included a recognition that getting thin cannot be a solution to fat people’s problems and that fatness itself is a consequence of biology and not eating habits. Allied with the radical left, the group declared “fat liberation” as its goal. Over four decades later, the Fat Underground agenda lives on in the goals articulated by many fat-positive feminists.

Gay’s book does not overlook the politics of being fat. She excoriates a culture in which “a body is a matter of public record,” the subject of commentary by anyone and everyone. She takes down reality shows like the The Biggest Loser which rely on a staple the “shaming of fat people” and a “a spectacle of contestants pushing themselves in inhuman ways.” She also finds fault with Oprah and her fat-shaming mantra that “inside every overweight woman is a woman she knows she can be.” All of this fat-hating combines to form the wider culture that tells Gay and everyone else who doesn’t fit the ideal of thin that they must discipline their unruly bodies. Presented against Gay’s poignantly told personal account, these observations do not constitute a manifesto, the sort that can be adopted by fat-activists; they are more of an assessment of the cost of these aspersions on fatness.

The book chronicles the refuge Gay sought in food; the armor she thought her weighty self would be, and the cage it became.

But Hunger is ultimately a personal story. Gay is careful to emphasize that the story in the book is “her” truth, a history of a very particular and singular body rather than a mapping of a political or activist agenda onto the details of her life. She takes us through her childhood in the Midwest and elsewhere, as the family moved with her father’s job. She tells of family dinners where children were encouraged to speak and where her parents showered both her and her brother with attention and curiosity. It is in the midst of this kind of childhood that catastrophe strikes, and in the course of a single afternoon, in the woods behind her house, Gay’s life is transformed. After the assault, what remains of her is wounded, weighted down by a secret she feels she has to keep. She heads off to boarding school at Phillips-Exeter where she is “presented with an orgy of food.” She indulges in “swallowing her secrets” and making her body “expand and explode.” She believed then that making herself bigger would make her feel safer, making herself difficult to approach, pushing everyone away and even creating a “boundary” between herself and her family, becoming “of them but not.”