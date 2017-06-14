How Roxane Gay Fought Fat-Shaming

The book chronicles the refuge Gay sought in food; the armor she thought her weighty self would be, and the cage it became.

But Hunger is ultimately a personal story. Gay is careful to emphasize that the story in the book is “her” truth, a history of a very particular and singular body rather than a mapping of a political or activist agenda onto the details of her life. She takes us through her childhood in the Midwest and elsewhere, as the family moved with her father’s job. She tells of family dinners where children were encouraged to speak and where her parents showered both her and her brother with attention and curiosity. It is in the midst of this kind of childhood that catastrophe strikes, and in the course of a single afternoon, in the woods behind her house, Gay’s life is transformed. After the assault, what remains of her is wounded, weighted down by a secret she feels she has to keep. She heads off to boarding school at Phillips-Exeter where she is “presented with an orgy of food.” She indulges in “swallowing her secrets” and making her body “expand and explode.” She believed then that making herself bigger would make her feel safer, making herself difficult to approach, pushing everyone away and even creating a “boundary” between herself and her family, becoming “of them but not.”

She does not of course become safer. In ensuing chapters she documents the struggles of keeping up a front while unraveling inside. That unraveling finally engulfs her and one day she ditches it all: Yale, her education, her family. She leaves for Arizona to live with a man she has met online. Thus begins a dark period in Gay’s life that she calls her “lost year,” one in which she was “reckless” and let men “do terrible things” to her body, letting them hurt her to “finish what had already been started.” It is a period that does end, and when it does it is Gay’s family who bails her out, an always-there-for-you safety net. Gathered up, Gay restarts her life and writes and writes.

In theory, it should bother no one that Gay has chosen to tell a personal story, in which her feelings about her body are inseparable from the life she has lived. It certainly shouldn’t bother the fat-positive activists, whose very project is the acceptance of people who don’t fit society’s prescriptions of how a person should look.

So it would be were it not for the fact that the personal truths that Gay articulates—the confession of trauma, its torturous and decades long inflictions of distress on her psyche, her still ongoing struggle against food—are truths that many fat-positive activists now and before resolutely reject. Gay’s identification of trauma as the root cause of her weight issues, her blunt tying up of her eating with her need for emotional security and even her admitted desire to “feel more comfortable in her body” will grate on those who want unquestioned acceptance for fatness. There is evidence of this emerging critique even before the book’s release, with one fat-positive blogger announcing, “Roxane Gay kinda isn’t my idea of a Shero.” The reason: Gay’s recycling of the “tired” notion of fatness as a distancing mechanism and consideration that fat women may be eating for “other” reasons.

It may be tired, but it is also, for Gay, true. The question that Hunger will pose for fat-positive feminists is whether fat women should be lauded for telling, as Gay has, their whole truths or only those that fit their agenda for social change. A turn toward the latter would undermine what is a crucial and necessary critique of a society obsessed with thinness. It would also push out radically honest writers, who seek through the sharing of their own struggles to embolden others, who suffer similarly and silently. As Gay writes: