How Congress Can Fight Political Violence

Hodgkinson had a history of violence. In 2006, he was arrested for domestic battery and discharge of a firearm after he punched a man’s girlfriend “in the face with a closed fist,” according to a police report reviewed by The Daily Beast. When the man walked outside of the residence, Hodgkinson aimed a shotgun at him and later fired one round. Hodgkinson was also “observed throwing” an unidentified minor “around the bedroom,” the police report said. Police identified the girl as his daughter. After the girl broke free, Hodgkinson followed and “started hitting her arms, pulling her hair, and started grabbing her off the bed.” When Hodgkinson’s girlfriend tried to leave in a vehicle, he reached inside and “turned off the ignition,” the report said. “James then pulled out a possible pocket knife and cut [her] seatbelt.”

As Lois Beckett argued in the Guardian earlier this year, “In one mass shooting after another, some gun control advocates and journalists see a common thread: when domestic violence is not the immediate cause of a mass shooting, it was there as a warning sign in the history of the perpetrator.” New York magazine’s Rebecca Traister, writing last year after the cargo-truck attack in Nice, France, argued that if Republicans “are truly looking to stem terrorism and mass violence of the sort that happened in Nice, they might do better to look to a different kind of litmus test: domestic violence and grievances against women.”

If this analysis is right, then there are reasonably bipartisan policy options available to elected officials in Congress—allocating funds for anger management programs, for instance, and restricting gun ownership to those with a history of domestic violence. Since some of these killers also have a history of mental illness, Republicans should support policies that improve access to affordable mental health services.

America is a Darwinian society where troubled individuals too easily fall through the cracks rather than get the treatment they need. It’s also a society where guns are readily attainable and affordable. Finally, it’s a society where politics is becoming increasingly polarized. Thus, it shouldn’t be surprising that people prone to violence are latching onto political rhetoric to give meaning to their anger. But if there is no solution to such polarization, and limited solutions to the prevalence of guns, then the least America’s lawmakers can do is propose policies to help troubled people.