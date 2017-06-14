How Congress Can Fight Political Violence

The shooting of U.S. Representative Steve Scalise and four others early Wednesday in Alexandra, Virginia, is a reminder of how paralyzed the gun debate has become in America. After all, if anything could change the minds of legislators who oppose gun control, it would be their becoming the target of gun violence. But, as with the 2011 shooting of Representative Gabby Gifford in Tuscon, Arizona, the immediate response has been for lawmakers to reiterate their political positions on the issue.

Mo Brooks, a congressman from Alabama, was at the baseball practice targeted by James T. Hodgkinson, the 66-year-old suspect who died after a shootout with police. Asked if the incident had changed his position on gun control, Brooks replied, “Not with respect to the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment right to bear arms is to ensure that we always have a republic. And as with any constitutional provision in the Bill of Rights, there are adverse aspects to each of those rights that we enjoy as people. And what we just saw here is one of the bad side effects of someone not exercising those rights properly.” Senator Lindsey Graham had a similar response:

“It’s just a crazy world.” @LindseyGrahamSC reflects on today’s shooting, lawmakers’ safety and America’s gun laws. pic.twitter.com/eNARPWW5Rg — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 14, 2017

Brooks and Graham’s complacency is disheartening. Mass shootings are a widely acknowledged problem in America. Some of these shootings, as in the Islamic State–inspired massacres in San Bernardino, California, and Orlando, Florida, are classified as terrorism. Others, like the 2015 shooting of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado which left three dead, are described by law enforcement as the work of “lone wolf” murderers.



These crimes are not united by ideology, as the apparent political sympathies and motivations differ. Hodgkinson, the Virginia gunman, was a Bernie Sanders supporter who volunteered on the senator’s presidential campaign last year. But Hodgkinson easily could have been a white supremacist like Dylann Roof, who killed nine people in the Charleston church shooting, or influenced by ISIS, like Orlando’s Omar Mateen and San Bernardino’s Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik.