The Long-Awaited Return of Beth Ditto

Beth Ditto is an excellent celebrity. As the lead singer of Gossip (formerly The Gossip), she sang with an angry volume that stirred the guts. She’s extremely attractive but she doesn’t look like any other famous women. She’s open about being gay, which the culture can always do with more of. And in 2013 she was arrested for being drunk and yelling “Obama!” in the street, blocking traffic, thus cementing her place in America’s heart.

When Ditto became famous in the mid-‘00s, there was nobody like her around. And really, there still isn’t. Ditto doesn’t stand for one particular transgressive identity. Lesbian, fat, from a poor background, ferociously talented—she is all of these things at once, which immunizes her against fetishization. A woman artist who is both a human being and an avant-garde stylist in the public imagination is a rare thing indeed, and Ditto has been gone for too long.

The singer is back, and she’s grown out her eyebrows. Her hair is longer too, and the whole charismatic package is sexier, more accessible. Her debut solo album is called Fake Sugar (available to stream via NPR). The lead single “Fire” spreads Ditto’s soulful vocals over a pelvic bassline. It’s not a particularly emotional song, but the dive-bar groove of “Fire” makes up in shimmy-ability what it lacks in feeling. The video boasts hot, rough-cheeked cowboys line-dancing.

What made Gossip so good is present in much of this album. Songs like “Savoir Faire” and “Go Baby Go” maintain that feel of a disco beat being administered by heavy machinery, while Ditto’s voice dances around cool guitar licks and sassy lyrics (“Don’t waste your time on a man who won’t commit”). The standout track of the album’s heavier element is “Oh My God,” the only song to really ravage the feelings. It’s about seeing somebody across the room and feeling you’ll go crazy if you don’t touch her. “I don’t care what anybody thinks of me,” Ditto sings. “Oh my god!” It’s the one moment where the intensity of Ditto’s voice is matched by the words she’s singing.

