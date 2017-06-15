The Long-Awaited Return of Beth Ditto

The singer is back, and she’s grown out her eyebrows. Her hair is longer too, and the whole charismatic package is sexier, more accessible. Her debut solo album is called Fake Sugar (available to stream via NPR). The lead single “Fire” spreads Ditto’s soulful vocals over a pelvic bassline. It’s not a particularly emotional song, but the dive-bar groove of “Fire” makes up in shimmy-ability what it lacks in feeling. The video boasts hot, rough-cheeked cowboys line-dancing.

What made Gossip so good is present in much of this album. Songs like “Savoir Faire” and “Go Baby Go” maintain that feel of a disco beat being administered by heavy machinery, while Ditto’s voice dances around cool guitar licks and sassy lyrics (“Don’t waste your time on a man who won’t commit”). The standout track of the album’s heavier element is “Oh My God,” the only song to really ravage the feelings. It’s about seeing somebody across the room and feeling you’ll go crazy if you don’t touch her. “I don’t care what anybody thinks of me,” Ditto sings. “Oh my god!” It’s the one moment where the intensity of Ditto’s voice is matched by the words she’s singing.



America is primed to listen to a woman howling over a pretty song, and “We Could Run” could be big.

Much on Fake Sugar is significantly lighter, and the lyrics are not that complex. On love songs like “In and Out” and “Lover,” Ditto pulls her disco sensibility into a new and pretty sugar-pop zone. They’re just as ‘80s-inspired as the classic Gossip soul/punk screamers, but the new gentleness is interesting. It gives her voice more room, revealing a Stevie Nicks-like talent for melody rippling with a hint of warble. The strangest pop moment comes in the title track “Fake Sugar,” which sounds like Emmylou Harris singing a Paul Simon song: not unpleasant, but odd.