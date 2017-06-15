Love in the Gig Economy

Lacey established herself as a skillful chronicler of female melancholy with her 2014 debut, Nobody Is Ever Missing. That book’s brooding protagonist, 28-year-old Elyria, departs the safety of work, marriage, and life on the Upper West Side, for aimless travel in New Zealand. Like the heroines of many novels of domestic unease, Elyria is propelled by an unhappiness she can’t fully understand—the paradoxical restlessness that sets in just as we seem to have found a way to “have it all.” It’s a story of a sullen, detached individual’s attempt to further disengage from her life—to disappear—and it finds some echoes in this lonely, puzzling new book.

The Answers follows Mary Parsons, a peculiar, morose, blank slate of a girl from Tennessee. A “homeschooled, semi-orphan from a barely literate state,” she was born to domineering, fanatically Christian parents, but broke ties with them as a young adult, even changing her name. Though single, college-educated, and living in New York City, Mary is a walking anachronism. She works at a travel agency, a choice she hoped would enable globetrotting but actually entails pushing invoices around in a fluorescent-lit office. She’s a plain Jane and a Luddite, owing to a life of freakish non-exposure to culture, technology, or taste. She’s never heard of US Weekly. She walks through life with a combination of awe and deep suspicion, naiveté and superiority, qualities that make her a keen observer.

Mary is also beset with chronic pain, a health mystery no mainstream medical doctor seems able to identify. “Whole hospitals shrugged,” she says of the maddening quest for a diagnosis. When her new age best friend Chandra—whose life is devoted to chakras and auras, tinctures and tech detoxes—recommends a treatment called PAKing, Mary desperately tries it. The treatment, administered by a quiet, shaggy-haired weirdo named Ed, is an “odd blend of exercise, therapy, first date, and ceremony,” which involves being “stretched and pushed and pinched.” Ed chants, rolls spherical objects along Mary’s skin, places small crystals on her forehead, asks her things like “Have you ever taken nettle root?” and sometimes engages her body in ways she can’t fully comprehend or remember. As in so many forms of therapy—and so many relationships—Mary marvels at “all these hours they’d spent together, two adults in a room, half-clothed, trying to make life better.”