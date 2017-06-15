Love in the Gig Economy

The way a chef might serve a deconstructed version of a dish, Lacey’s GX is like the girlfriend experience reduced to its constituent elements. A scoop of intimacy, a dollop of motherly care, a sprinkle of intellectual stimulation. (But just a sprinkle. Kurt finds his Intellectual Girlfriend obnoxious—she “undid his ideas with the ease of slipping a button through its eye”—and promptly fires her.) Both the GX and the GFE are distinct from either no-strings sex or romantic entanglement, and both are designed to maximize a man’s comfort. Mary is not permitted to mention any of Kurt’s other girlfriends. Many of her movements are scripted, and all are observed by the researchers. She’s given a list of words she cannot use with Kurt, and a series of phrases she’s encouraged to say frequently, like “You’re right.”

Is the Girlfriend Experiment a solid side hustle? A degrading distraction? A simple means to an end?

Kurt, sucking green juice through a straw, enlists Mary to do things like sit with him in darkness while he edits a film, staring for hours at images of himself. The weakest parts of the book are those told from Kurt’s perspective. He is amusingly familiar—a self-involved bro hyper-committed to the optimization of the self—but still insufferable company.

Is the GX a solid side hustle? A degrading distraction? A simple means to an end? For Mary, “circumstance had whittled her options...her body needed PAKing, PAKing needed the GX, and the GX needed her.” Both because of the pain she’s in and her odd, disconnected manner, she scarcely seems able to make decisions, let alone evaluate them. She blankly recalls the time she was raped shortly after arriving in New York, bits of her austere childhood, a brief relationship with a man. We also learn about the rape of Ashley, Kurt’s Anger Girlfriend, and the two events form a haunting diptych, as they’re represented as both world-shattering and utterly banal.

The novel’s theme is subjection. Like feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey’s formulation of the male gaze, in which women connote “to-be-looked-at-ness,” women in The Answers seem to exist to be done to. They possess a keen awareness, some street smarts, even cynicism. And yet, wherever they go, things happen to them, to their bodies. Objects find their way into women’s personal space.

But just as subjection is complicated here, any facile notion of female agency, that appealing analgesic applied in college women’s studies classes, is also exploded in these pages. After all, agency isn’t an especially useful concept for thinking about messes like commerce, health, sex, and love. It isn’t useful when bill collectors are calling. And Mary doesn’t know if she wants to exercise agency, anyway. Antisocial and dissociative, she has no idea what she wants, or whether wanting or getting anything is sane, just, or even possible.

This sad, meditative book frequently spirals into questioning, lulling the reader almost rhythmically with its queries about the nature of love—whether it’s simply a “long manipulation,” whether it can be brought under human control. In an interview discussing her first novel with Electric Literature, Lacey cautioned against a reading of the book as straightforwardly feminist. “Elyria’s just a human being who leaves a relationship,” she said. “Her being a woman is not a huge part of the story.” (The comment parallels Elisabeth Moss’s recent deflection about The Handmaid’s Tale, which she said is “not a feminist story. It’s a human story.”)

Lacey also chafed at the suggestion that her debut might be autobiographical. In 2014, she wrote in Buzzfeed about a reporter who asked in an interview whether she’d ever been diagnosed with clinical depression. The reporter was assuming that “the novel was, like many first novels are, memoir in dark sunglasses and a headscarf,” Lacey wrote. Lamenting the frequent and audacious conflation of a female novelist with her narrator, she called the experience a “reminder that everyone sees the story they want to see.”

I don’t claim to know the first thing about Catherine Lacey the person, but ambling through this heavy, strange novel, I’m sure I saw what I wanted to: a work of fiction that indirectly but deftly skewers our moment—data-mania, rising health care costs, the tyranny of wellness, the illusion of choice, the pointless cult of celebrity, the pervasiveness of violence against women—without mapping directly onto a political agenda. A thoughtful, complex, feminist book that artfully mines the fun-house insanity of 21st century American womanhood by a uniquely talented writer who knows not to put forth any answers, only more questions. That may just be what I went looking for. But I’m okay with that.