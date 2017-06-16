Females Are Strong as Hell

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s first-season blend of tragedy and farce turned out to be an uncannily apt representation of the experience of being an American in the age of the meme. We often face the most disturbing news with the most juvenile humor we can muster, simply because it’s the only way we can bear to keep following the day’s events. In the two years since the show premiered, this trend has only become more noticeable. Today, it’s hard to return to Kimmy Schmidt’s first season without noticing that the Reverend Wayne’s trial hinged on his audition tape for Donald Trump’s The Apprentice. The man who once offered inspiration to Kimmy’s captor is now holding our nation captive.

In light of this, it seems like something of a wasted opportunity that the most recent season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has sunk more deeply into well worn sitcom clichés. In this season, Kimmy goes to college and searches for her purpose, Titus finds fame, and Lillian finds love. Yet all these plotlines allow the show’s characters to move incrementally—but unmistakably—away from the queasy blend of bright comedy and dark truth that made the series’ first season so compelling, and made Ellie Kemper’s performance, as Kimmy, so touching. As someone who had been stolen away from reality as an adolescent, Kimmy was always trying to attack the problems of adulthood with childlike naivete and enthusiasm. She was a wise fool set loose in New York City, and she was often able to inspire the people around her to be better simply by letting them see in themselves what she saw in them.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is not just about trauma, but about healing. Yet this last season has been comforting to watch, not for its characters’ continued growth, but for the simple joys it offers. Of course, difficult times call for undemanding pleasures, and laughter for laughter’s sake is still deeply worthwhile. And, even at its least meaningful, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt still milks laughs from its characters in a way that betrays a deep fondness for them on the part of the writers. Some of the jokes are simplistic and even lazy—Jane Krakowski’s character has always been a weak spot, and these days the writers seem to have little idea of what to do with her—but they are never unkind in the manner of the most retrograde-feeling sitcoms on TV today, which often result to simple mockery as the writers struggle to fit two or three jokes per minute into a basically inert premise.