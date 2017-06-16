Females Are Strong as Hell

In light of this, it seems like something of a wasted opportunity that the most recent season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has sunk more deeply into well-worn sitcom clichés. In this season, Kimmy goes to college and searches for her purpose, Titus finds fame, and Lillian finds love. Yet all these plotlines allow the show’s characters to move incrementally—but unmistakably—away from the queasy blend of bright comedy and dark truth that made the series’ first season so compelling, and made Ellie Kemper’s performance, as Kimmy, so touching. As someone who had been stolen away from reality as an adolescent, Kimmy was always trying to attack the problems of adulthood with childlike naivete and enthusiasm. She was a wise fool set loose in New York City, and she was often able to inspire the people around her to be better simply by letting them see in themselves what she saw in them.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is not just about trauma, but about healing. Yet this last season has been comforting to watch not for its characters’ continued growth, but for the simple joys it offers. Of course, difficult times call for undemanding pleasures, and laughter for laughter’s sake is still deeply worthwhile. And, even at its least meaningful, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt still milks laughs from its characters in a way that betrays a deep fondness for them on the part of the writers. Some of the jokes are simplistic, and even lazy—Jane Krakowski’s character has always been a weak spot, and these days the writers seem to have little idea of what to do with her—but they are never unkind in the manner of the most retrograde-feeling sitcoms on TV today, which often result to simple mockery as the writers struggle to fit two or three jokes per minute into a basically inert premise.

Even at its least meaningful, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt still milks laughs from its characters in a way that betrays a deep fondness for them on the part of the writers.

It’s hard to generate laugh after laugh when you’re not working in the realm of character, and the characters on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt remain consistently funny because their antics and reactions, no matter how outlandish, remain, somehow, believable: because they represent some internal consistency, and come from a character’s personality, rather than a writer’s need to fill an empty space. We know what world we’re looking at, no matter how often the reset button is pushed. And we understand, through even the most exaggerated humor, the characters of the people we are observing, and spending time with. By loving its characters, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt allows us to love them, and to derive comfort from the time we spend in their company.

But is comfort enough? When sitcoms dominated primetime TV, they were capable not only of capturing enormous ratings, but of furthering social change—a capacity perhaps best exemplified by the work of show runner Norman Lear, who in the 1970s acquainted Americans with a constellation of families not so different from their own. Lear’s TV empire included All in the Family, Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude. Lear utilized the light, comfortable format of the sitcom, and the sense of familiarity it bred in viewers, to bring serious topics home: if you watched the same people every week, they became more like family surrogates than celebrities, and you could watch them ponder the same social issues and emotional dilemmas that were present in your life. Happy families are all alike, but every American family has its own Archie Bunker.

In Lear’s world, characters had miscarriages and abortions, found themselves the victims of hate crimes and sexual assault, and cope with institutionalized racism—and with their own prejudices. In “Cousin Liz,” an Emmy Award-winning episode of All in the Family that aired in 1977, Archie and Edith Bunker struggle first to understand, and then to respect, that a recently deceased relative was a lesbian—and then to honor her surviving partner’s wishes.

“We had a happy, wonderful life together,” Liz’s partner says. “Twenty-five marvelous years.”

“Oh, that’s good,” a stunned Edith says. “I wonder why she never mentioned it.”

“Well, people don’t want to hear about that,” she explains. “I mean, do you think that we would have been allowed to work as schoolteachers?”

“Well, why not?” Edith asks. “I mean, that don’t affect the brain, does it?”

Like Edith Bunker, Kimmy Schmidt is at once hilariously childlike and uncannily wise. Everything is new to her, and so viewers get to have the experience of watching Kimmy work through everything that she has been kept from experiencing in the bunker: how to process anger, how to establish healthy emotional boundaries, how to reckon with the past. If Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt defies the odds and works as a sitcom in a time when sitcoms are a thing of the past, it is in large part because Kimmy is someone whose trauma has led her to act like a sitcom character within the real world. Her willingness to work through the things that confuse her, rather than pretending she has her life figured out, makes her not just entertaining to watch, but a character who can teach us to be as unashamed as she is about struggling with the issues that flummox us. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has, in its third season, grown slightly tepid, and retreated to sitcom conventions—but these qualities don’t go hand in hand. There is hard wisdom to be gained within the sitcom model. Even if the reset button is pressed at the end of every episode, we, as audiences, remember what we saw.