Do We Need Women’s News?

This week, The Washington Post launched The Lily, a publication that is directed at millennial women. It is named after the first American newspaper for women launched by Amelia Bloomer in 1849. The site, which is hosted on Medium, mainly consists of Post stories that editors think will appeal to young women. It also includes original content, such as a personal essay by Post columnist Margaret Sullivan on advice from her mother that helped Sullivan to break multiple glass ceilings.

If the news often confines women’s issues to a pink ghetto, it can be even more condescending to young women.

Amy King, The Lily’s editor-in-chief, told me that she expects to have a mix of original pieces as well as curated Post content. “We want to reach an audience that we are not serving as much as we could be at The Washington Post, focusing on millennial women,” King said. “The Lily is a way to put that content together and point it at the audience.” The site’s editorial mission is to “empower with news and information and promote inclusivity by exposing diverse voices.”

Greater focus on the issues facing millennial women is most welcome. Young women accrue more student debt than their male counterparts, and student debt is one of the factors driving more young adults to live in their parents’ homes. Women make less money than men, while millennials as a whole make 20 percent less than their parents did at their age (more than one in five millennial women live in poverty). This is why Bernie Sanders, who espoused sweeping solutions to these issues, especially when it came to health care, minimum wage, and student debt, was especially popular among young women in the 2016 Democratic primary. Polling shows that young women and people of color are the groups most likely to support aggressive government intervention to improve everyday life.