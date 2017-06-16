Do We Need Women’s News?

Like many women, Lyn Slater was not thrilled when she started experiencing the physical signs of age. But she was even less happy about the “solutions” she saw: the anti-aging serums, the dying of hair, even the rhetoric. “Retirement,” for example. “It means that you kind of fade into the background. You retire, and you dress very comfortably, and you’re taking care of grandchildren. The antidote our culture has come up with — anti-aging — it’s like we’re against aging.” Instead of going with that narrative, the 63-year-old Fordham University professor of social work turned to a realm that has long been associated with the young: fashion. By most objective standards she has conquered it. Her Instagram account — largely comprising photos of herself in striking couture — has over 200,000 followers, with some photos garnering over 50,000 likes. Her blog has fans from around the world. She has modeled for Valentino Eyewear, Mango and Uniqlo, and in February she signed with Elite Models London.

And here are the first two paragraphs of The Lily story:

Like many models, Lyn Slater has lots of fans. On Instagram, she has 20,000 followers, with some of her photos getting over 50,000 likes. Her blog has readers from all over the world. She has worked with Valentino Eyewear, Mango and Uniqlo. Unlike many models, Slater is a 63-year-old professor of social work at Fordham University.



King told me the reasoning behind this was that they “want the story to appear well on whatever platform it’s going on.” But it’s hard to escape the impression that Post editors think that young women simply cannot read as well.

In the press release for the new site, King states that the stories will “range from the latest on the health-care battle to a profile on a professor-turned-style icon,” which she hopes will “start important discussions and debate.” But when I searched for pieces on health care, I came up with just three articles: a photo essay about trans women in Lima, an explainer about the battle to defund Planned Parenthood, and a third piece on a new web site that allows people to mail their body to the GOP if they die. These were all repurposed from Post articles, which prompts the question: Why these articles? Why is the Post’s excellent reporting on the GOP Senate crafting a massive health care bill in utmost secrecy, one that will allow states to waive essential health benefits for women, not included? Such changes could allow insurers to once again consider pregnancy, rape, and domestic abuse pre-existing conditions, issues that are extremely pertinent to young women.

It’s hard to escape the impression that Post editors think that young women simply cannot read as well.

Because it is a part-time aggregator, The Lily cannot publish everything the Post does. But perhaps this is the problem: The whole concept of women’s media seems to narrow, rather than expand, what is considered a millennial woman’s issue. It fails to acknowledge the fact that issues like welfare, minimum wage, foreign policy, and health care are all inextricably intertwined with gender issues.

These problems are not exclusive to The Lily. The corporatization of “feminist” media is nothing new. And the media’s presumption has always been that the serious news reader is a male one. The acclaim that Teen Vogue has generated with its increased political coverage over the last year betrays a demoralizing undertone: Can you believe that teen girls care about serious issues? The problem flows two ways—“women’s news” is often not considered sufficiently meaty enough for the world of male journalists, while more general issues are seen to be of insufficient import for women. In The Lily’s case, the decision to create a separate space for millennial women only bolsters the idea, intentionally or not, that they are less intelligent and less curious than the rest of the Post’s readers.

This is certainly not to make the case against all women’s publications. At their best, women’s media pushes back against gendered stereotyping. Take a site like Jezebel, which has been successful at both raising the journalistic esteem of what are usually considered “women’s issues,” while also expanding the notion of the subjects women are interested in reading about. The idea that it is bad to photoshop women to look like sexy aliens on the cover of magazines is pretty much taken for granted these days. But Jezebel arguably jump-started that conversation a decade ago when it generated enormous controversy by publishing an unretouched cover photo of Faith Hill alongside the photoshopped one. Then there is the range of issues that Jezebel publishes, including articles on affirmative action, police shootings of black people, and ISIS.

Jezebel works because the site has always insisted that serious news and women’s news are, in fact, the same thing. It’s well past time for the rest of the mainstream media to do the same.