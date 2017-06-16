This is why you don’t interview Alex Jones.

While it’s common for journalists to butter up recalcitrant interviewees, Kelly goes pretty far, saying things like, “I’m not looking to portray you as some kind of bogeyman. The craziest thing of all would be if some people who have this insane version of you in their heads came away saying, ‘You know what? I see the dad in him. I see the guy who loves those kids and is more complex than we have led to believe.’” This is not exactly what Kelly wants the world to hear when she’s trying to cast herself as a hard-hitting journalist who has asked Jones the Tough Questions.

The tape also features Kelly telling Jones, “I will personally promise to look at any clips we want to use of you, and have a producer run by you, whether we are taking it in context, what you are saying.” Yikes.

Jones has been teasing the release of this tape for a while now, while also saying extremely sexist things about Kelly. (He told his fans that Kelly was “not feminine—cold, robotic, dead. I felt zero attraction to Megyn Kelly. That’s not an insult to Megyn Kelly. I talked to a lot of other folks that know her, they said, ‘No it’s the same.’ Because you’re dealing with—sociopath? A psychopath? I don’t know.”) But this is par for the course for Jones. So far the only person who has come out of this controversy looking worse is Kelly. She wasn’t prepared for Jones’s antics, and now she’s damned if she airs the interview and damned if she doesn’t.