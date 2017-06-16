This is why you don’t interview Alex Jones.

Megyn Kelly’s upcoming NBC interview with Jones has already generated enormous controversy. Jones, the troll king who runs the site Infowars, is an infamous conspiracy theory-monger. One of the most egregious lies Jones has peddled is that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was staged to push tougher gun control laws. Critics, including bereaved Sandy Hook parents, have argued that NBC is only giving Jones a bigger platform to spread his conspiracies. But there’s another reason Kelly probably shouldn’t have gone down this road: There is really no telling what Jones will do.

On Thursday night, Infowars released a recording of a pre-interview call between Jones and Kelly. The leak is apparently retribution for the interview, which Jones believes has been edited to portray him in an unflattering light. Of course, this is precisely what Jones has done to Kelly with the leak.



While it’s common for journalists to butter up recalcitrant interviewees, Kelly goes pretty far, saying things like, “I’m not looking to portray you as some kind of bogeyman. The craziest thing of all would be if some people who have this insane version of you in their heads came away saying, ‘You know what? I see the dad in him. I see the guy who loves those kids and is more complex than we have led to believe.’” This is not exactly what Kelly wants the world to hear when she’s trying to cast herself as a hard-hitting journalist who has asked Jones the Tough Questions.