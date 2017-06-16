No one is going to miss Rod Rosenstein.

Thursday night was, as is tradition nowadays, full of news. The Washington Post reported that special counsel Robert Mueller was looking into Jared Kushner’s finances and that Mike Pence was lawyering up. In response, Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein released this statement:

This DoJ statement is stunning. "Americans should exercise caution before accepting ... stories attributed to anonymous 'officials.'" pic.twitter.com/6ES9z212yZ — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) June 16, 2017

This would be extremely weird if it came from any other administration. But standard practice in the Trump administration—which very much comes from the top down—has been to discredit anonymous sources in negative stories (while continuing to push positive coverage that uses anonymous sources who are clearly White House officials). But that this is coming from Rosenstein (it’s pronounced “Rosensteen”), the man who is ostensibly leading the Russia investigation, is remarkable.

The White House is denying that it pushed Rosenstein to release this memo, but that just doesn’t pass the smell test. Why else would he release a statement like this? It may have some short-term utility in pushing back against the Kushner story, but it further undermines Rosenstein’s credibility while giving Congress something concrete it can ask him about the next time he testifies.