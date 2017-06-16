No one is going to miss Rod Rosenstein.

The White House is denying that it pushed Rosenstein to release this memo, but that just doesn’t pass the smell test. Why else would he release a statement like this? It may have some short-term utility in pushing back against the Kushner story, but it further undermines Rosenstein’s credibility while giving Congress something concrete it can ask him about the next time he testifies.

Rosenstein should have already recused himself from the Russia investigation given his role in establishing the flimsy pretext for James Comey’s firing. (Update: ABC News reports that Rosenstein has acknowledged that he might have to recuse himself.) But after this statement—which is meant to protect the administration, not the integrity of the investigation—his ability to continue to lead that investigation is in question.

At the very least, it is being questioned in the White House. On Friday morning, Donald Trump tweeted that Rosenstein was the leader of the WITCH HUNT: