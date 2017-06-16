Trump is making Mike Pence’s terrible job even worse.

Loyalty has certainly served Pence. Politico Magazine’s Tim Alberta reported that the president “has come to trust his second in command above everyone else in the White House.” Pence “has been empowered like no vice president before him to establish, sell and execute the administration’s agenda,” and, in the process, “become the most popular Republican in the country and accumulated an astonishing amount of power.” And yet, reporter Alberta wrote, “it has been a trying five months, and there are 43 to go in Trump’s first term. Based on the jittery reactions and hushed tones of the Pence associates I spoke with for this story, they are often walking on eggshells, worrying that something might be perceived as a slight to his mercurial boss. It is unsustainable, they concede, and much of the situation is beyond their control.”

The nervousness is warranted, as Pence is walking a political tightrope. He may be Cheney-esque in his power, but as Ken Blackwell, the former Ohio secretary of state, told Alberta, “Cheney’s relationship with W. became fragile when people started to project Cheney as being in charge.” On the other hand, as the Russia scandal intensifies, Pence is surely cognizant that he likely would be the beneficiary of a presidential downfall. If Trump were to be impeached, then Pence’s terrible, worsening job would somehow become even more awful: He’d be the president that has to clean up Trump’s mess.