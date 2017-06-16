Theresa May’s handling of the London fire is hastening her demise.

The British prime minister, already reeling from a humiliating election that cost her Conservative Party the majority in Parliament, has been shockingly inept in responding to the high-rise fire in London that has left at least 30 people dead.

She reportedly met with emergency crews during a Thursday visit to Grenfell Tower, but not survivors. She also blocked media access during the visit—for “security reasons,” according to her defense minister. On Friday morning, May was holed up in St. Clement’s Church as a crowd gathered outside demanding that she answer questions about the fire. Under tight police escort, May managed to leave the church. The BBC is now reporting that she will meet with survivors tomorrow.