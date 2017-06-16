The cop who killed Philando Castile has been acquitted of all charges.

Last summer, police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot 32-year-old Castile seven times during a traffic stop in Minnesota. His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her 4-year-old daughter were in the car. On Friday, Yanez was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter. His lawyer, Earl Gray, had told jurors, “We have him ignoring his commands. He’s got a gun. He might be the robber. He’s got marijuana in his car. Those are the things in Officer Yanez’s head.”

Reynolds took video of the shooting and streamed it afterwards on Facebook so that the nation could bear witness. The video is heartbreaking: At the end, Reynolds’s daughter is heard reassuring her mother, “It’s OK, Mommy. I’m right here with you.” A dashboard camera from Yanez’s car revealed that Castile had calmly told the officer that he had a weapon in the car, which he was licensed to carry. Then, according to The New York Times, “Officer Yanez told him not to reach for the weapon, and Mr. Castile and Ms. Reynolds both tried to assure the officer that he was not doing so. Within seconds, Officer Yanez fired seven shots.” (The video does not show whether or not Castile was reaching for the gun.)