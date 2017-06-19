Only Democrats Can Restore Faith in the Political Process

As California Senator Dianne Feinstein argued on Friday, the above tweets showed an alarming contempt for the rule of law. “The message the president is sending through his tweets is that he believes the rule of law doesn’t apply to him and that anyone who thinks otherwise will be fired,” Feinstein, a Democrat, said in a statement. “That’s undemocratic on its face and a blatant violation of the president’s oath of office.” Feinstein’s words aimed to shore up the government officials whom Trump is threatening, and to serve as a warning that there would be political backlash if Trump tried to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

As far as it goes, Feinstein’s gesture was appropriate. If Trump did fire Rosenstein or Mueller, this would be further evidence of obstruction of justice. Yet protecting them can’t be the main instrument of resisting and restraining Trump. Indeed, relying on Rosenstein and Mueller as barriers against Trump’s worst excesses is a prime example of a trap that liberals have fallen into time and again when dealing with presidential abuse of power—a tradition of “prosecutorial liberalism,” which seeks legal rather than political remedies to punish presidential misdeeds. Such an approach is dangerous because it allows legislators to pass off political problems to apolitical law enforcement officials.

Serious political crimes aren’t the same as regular ones: They require not just punishment for lawbreakers, but also political fixes. That’s why the Democratic Party can’t rely on the likes of Rosenstein and Mueller. In fact, since Republicans largely remain loyal to Trump, Democrats are the only ones capable of truly solving this crisis—if they’re given the power to do so. They just have to convince voters of it.