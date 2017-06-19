You have to go back to the Woodrow Wilson administration to find an example of a legislative exercise as opaque and regressive as the Republican health care bill. Back then, according to Don Ritchie, historian emeritus of the Senate, it was the Democrats who shut Republicans out of the process. But, as Ritchie told the Los Angeles Times last week, the strategy did not wear well and hasn’t been reprised in almost a century.

Until now. The GOP’s Obamacare repeal effort has been rightly criticized as secretive, partisan, and male-dominated. But an economical way to fold all of these criticisms into a single framework would be to say that the Senate Republicans writing the bill have demonstrated immense contempt for democratic and Enlightenment values.

Republicans are attempting something that hasn’t been done since before World War I, and that has rarely succeeded, precisely because the country was founded to embody nobler ideals. Rather than run draft legislation through an open committee process, Republicans have outsourced the entire deliberation to 13 male senators from 10 states. The Senate GOP advantage in small states is reflected in the working group, and then compounded by the fact that it includes both senators each from Wyoming and Utah. The senators who have been looped into the process represent less than one quarter of the nation’s population. If you hail from either of the coasts, your interests are being safeguarded by zero of the senators endeavoring to overhaul the U.S. health care system.

There is no provision of Senate rules holding that legislation must run through regular order, or win the support of senators whose constituents account for half or more of the country. Republicans could pass a bill nobody has had time to read, with 50 votes, and, pending action in the House of Representatives, it would become the law we all live under. But it would not reflect the majoritarian spirit democratically enacted legislation should aspire to.