Republicans are attempting something that hasn’t been done since before World War I, and that has rarely succeeded, precisely because the country was founded to embody nobler ideals. Rather than run draft legislation through an open committee process, Republicans have outsourced the entire deliberation to 13 male senators from 10 states. The Senate GOP advantage in small states is reflected in the working group, and then compounded by the fact that it includes both senators from Wyoming and Utah. The senators who have been looped into the process represent less than one quarter of the nation’s population. If you hail from either of the coasts, your interests are being safeguarded by zero of the senators endeavoring to overhaul the U.S. health care system.

There is no provision of Senate rules holding that legislation must run through regular order, or win the support of senators whose constituents account for half or more of the country. Republicans could pass a bill nobody has had time to read, with 50 votes, and, pending action in the House of Representatives, it would become the law we all live under. But it would not reflect the majoritarian spirit democratically enacted legislation should aspire to.

As Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill noted in a colloquy with Utah Senator Orin Hatch that went viral online almost two weeks ago, the contrast with the process that resulted in the Affordable Care Act is striking.