Why Bernie Sanders Shouldn’t Run for President Again

If this resurgent left is to survive and flourish, it needs to prove that it can work without a personality to prop it up. This won’t be news to longtime activists on the left, who organize mostly in obscurity on behalf of a constellation of progressive causes. It won’t be news to Sanders either, who was an activist long before he was a politician. For others, though, it may be more difficult to accept. Sanders’s candidacy energized a new generation of young voters, and he is now a celebrity. It is much easier to be publicly socialist now than it has been in decades, and this is a credit to the Sanders campaign.

But celebrity is a double-edged sword for any grassroots movement. Barack Obama’s Organizing for America withered without Obama’s involvement. The Clinton campaign also serves as a warning in this respect: Party leadership rolled Clinton out almost as if she were a product and urged voters to be “with her” rather than with any political philosophy or mission, as if her name alone implied a set of positive characteristics. Clearly, this was not enough to help Clinton last November. It may have even helped her lose the election.

Sanders, in contrast, had no national name recognition when he launched his campaign. He first became popular because of his policies; the persona followed later. It is now undeniable that his public personality currently rivals that of Clinton. His fame presents him with a singular challenge. If he were to run again, he would be synonymous with the left. If he abstains from another run, he’d highlight a key difference between left and center: For leftists, politics is based on policy, not personality.